ST. PETERSBURG — Stand-up comedian and actor Dane Cook will take the stage Friday, Nov. 8, 7:30 p.m., at the Duke Energy Center for the Arts–Mahaffey Theater, 400 First St. S., St. Petersburg.
Tickets start at $39.50. Call 727-300-2000 or visit www.themahaffey.com.
Cook is making his way across the United States for his “Tell It Like It Is” tour, one of his first comprehensive tours since 2013. He kicked off the tour in February at the Paramount Theatre in Huntington, New York. The St. Petersburg date will be one of the last stops before the tour comes to an end Nov. 16 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
Known as one of the most prolific stand-up comedians, Cook also is a versatile actor, recognized in significant film and TV projects. He has been featured in numerous Comedy Central and HBO specials and created successful comedy albums, including “Harmful If Swallowed,” “Retaliation,” “Vicious Circle,” “Rough Around the Edges: Live From Madison Square Garden,” “ISolated INcident,” and “Dane Cook: I Did My Best — Greatest Hits.”
“Retaliation” became the highest charting comedy album in 28 years and went double platinum, earning him a place alongside best-selling comedy veterans. Combining energetic physical comedy, clever wordplay and trenchant observations about human behavior, Cook’s unique brand of stand-up and accessible guy-next-door attitude have galvanized audiences of all ages.