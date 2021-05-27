The coronavirus pandemic has had a major impact on the film industry. Movie theaters continue to operate with enhanced health and safety measures, following CDC recommended COVID-19 safety guidelines. Some films are tentatively scheduled for big-screen releases while others will be available digitally via video on demand.
‘A Quiet Place Part II’
- Genre: Horror
- Cast: Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe, Cillian Murphy, and Djimon Hounsou
- Director: John Krasinski
- Rated: PG-13
Following the deadly events at home, the Abbott family (Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe) must now face the terrors of the outside world as they continue their fight for survival in silence. Forced to venture into the unknown, they quickly realize that the creatures that hunt by sound are not the only threats that lurk beyond the sand path.
After delays due to the pandemic, Paramount will release the film in theaters May 28.
‘Cruella’
- Genre: Crime, comedy and drama
- Cast: Craig Gillespie
- Director: Emma Stone, Emma Thompson, Joel Fry, Paul Walter Hauser, Emily Beecham, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, and Mark Strong
- Rated: PG-13
Academy Award winner Emma Stone stars in Disney’s “Cruella,” an all-new live-action feature film about the rebellious early days of one of cinema’s most notorious — and notoriously fashionable — villains, the legendary Cruella de Vil.
“Cruella,” which is set in 1970s London amidst the punk rock revolution, follows a young grifter named Estella, a clever and creative girl determined to make a name for herself with her designs. She befriends a pair of young thieves who appreciate her appetite for mischief, and together they are able to build a life for themselves on the London streets. One day, Estella’s flair for fashion catches the eye of the Baroness von Hellman, a fashion legend who is devastatingly chic and terrifyingly haute, played by two-time Oscar winner Emma Thompson. But their relationship sets in motion a course of events and revelations that will cause Estella to embrace her wicked side and become the raucous, fashionable and revenge-bent Cruella.
The film will be released May 28 in theaters and on Disney+ with Premier Access.
‘American Traitor: The Trial of Axis Sally’
- Genre: Drama
- Cast: Al Pacino, Meadow Williams, Swen Temmel, Thomas Kretschmann and Mitch Pileggi
- Director: Michael Polish
- Rated: R
Based on the true story, “American Traitor: The Trial of Axis Sally” follows the life of American woman Mildred Gillars (Meadow Williams) and her lawyer (Al Pacino), who struggles to redeem her reputation.
Dubbed “Axis Sally” for broadcasting Nazi propaganda to American troops during World War II, Mildred’s story exposes the dark underbelly of the Third Reich's hate-filled propaganda machine, her eventual capture in Berlin, and subsequent trial for treason against the United States after the war.
The film is scheduled to be released May 28 by Vertical Entertainment and Redbox Entertainment.
‘Endangered Species’
- Genre: Action and thriller
- Cast: Rebecca Romijn, Philip Winchester, Isabel Bassett, Michael Johnston, Chris Fisher and Jerry O'Connell
- Director: MJ Bassett
- Rated: R
Jack Halsey takes his wife (Romijn), their adult kids, and a friend for a dream vacation in Kenya. But as they venture off alone into a wilderness park, their safari van is flipped over by an angry rhino, leaving them injured and desperate. Then, as two of them go in search of rescue, a bloody, vicious encounter with a leopard and a clan of hyenas incites a desperate fight for survival.
The film is scheduled to be released May 28 in select theaters and via video on demand.
‘Women’
- Genre: Drama and thriller
- Cast: Anna Maiche, Anna Marie Dobbins, Michael Simon Hall, and Adam Dorsey
- Director: Anton Sigurdsson
- Not yet rated
Bradley (Hall) is a sociology professor at a local college who lives a double life. He secretly lures women from his classroom to kidnap and imprison them in his secluded home on the outskirts of town. When Bradley gets bored with the women or they have served their purpose he kills them. The longest survivor is a woman named Jennifer (Dobbins). She has developed Stockholm syndrome after years of captivity and is fueled on her basic instinct to survive.
Bradley’s newest trophy is Hailey (Maiche), very bright student and a strong, somewhat rebellious character. When kidnapped, Hailey finds herself in a sometimes supportive and sometimes competitive relationship with Jennifer. Meanwhile, in a scrapyard in another part of town a worker discovers the remains of a woman who has been tortured and brutally murdered. Arriving to take the case is detective Darren Hawk (Dorsey) — a sharp, intelligent cop who follows the evidence and soon starts suspecting Bradley.
The film is scheduled to be released May 28 in select theaters.
‘New Order’
- Genre: Dystopian thriller
- Cast: Naian González Norvind, Diego Boneta, and Mónica Del Carmen
- Director: Michel Franco
- Rated: R
In contemporary Mexico City, a lavish high society wedding is interrupted by violent rioters who take the house by siege. It soon becomes apparent that this seemingly random attack is part of a violent, nationwide uprising, as one political system collapses and a more harrowing replacement arises.
The film is scheduled to be released May 28 in select theaters.
‘Port Authority’
- Genre: Drama
- Cast: Fionn Whitehead, Leyna Bloom, McCaul Lombardi, and Louisa Krause
- Director: Danielle Lessovitz
- Rated: R
After getting kicked out of his home in central Pennsylvania, Paul (Fionn Whitehead) arrives to New York City’s dizzying central station with nowhere to go.
A momentary encounter with Wye (Leyna Bloom), a trans woman of color, leads him to seek her out. Transfixed by her beauty and confidence, a love soon blossoms. But as the two learn more about each other, Paul's false narratives begin to surface and the double life he lives must be reconciled.
The film is scheduled to be released May 28 by Momentum Pictures.
‘Funhouse’
- Genre: Horror
- Cast: Valter Skarsgård, Gigi Saul Guerrero and Khamisa Wilsher
- Director: Jason William Lee
- Not rated
A down and out backup singer and celebrity ex-husband is invited to compete in the Funhouse, an online “Big Brother” style reality show. To rebrand his image and tarnished reputation, he reluctantly accepts the offer.
Together with seven other C-list celebrities from around the globe he will compete for the prize of $5 million. At first, the Funhouse is just as the name suggests, full of wild times, budding friendships, love connections and brewing rivalries.
To everyone’s surprise, the fun quickly turns into misery when the first challenge leaves one of the contestants brutally murdered.
‘Moby Doc’
- Genre: Documentary
- Director: Rob Gordon Bralver
- Not rated
“Moby Doc” is a surrealist biographical documentary narrated by Moby as he reflects on his turbulent personal life and music from underground punk bands to a chart-topping solo artist, and from struggling addict to vegan activist.
Featuring interviews with David Lynch and David Bowie, along with extraordinary concert footage, utilizing a unique blend of re-enactments, interviews, and archival footage, audiences will be treated to an insightful, unvarnished look at an artist who has sold more than 20 million albums, an activist who has long championed animal rights, and a man whose traumatic childhood shaped him in profound ways. This introspective journey sets out to answer existential questions of purpose and meaning by examining a life of extreme highs and lows, joy, tragedy, success and failure.
The film is scheduled to be released May 28 in theaters and on digital platforms.