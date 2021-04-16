CLEARWATER — Back by popular demand, Dave Koz and Friends will perform Friday, July 30, 8 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater.
Tickets start at $52. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com. Tickets are limited as this concert will be presented at 50% capacity.
Following highly successful summer tours in the past, Koz has assembled a powerhouse lineup of brass instrumentation and this year’s tour will have the same high-level energy delivering hits including songs from his latest album release, “A New Day” from Just Koz Entertainment. The “Summer Horns Tour” will feature Koz and his friends Kirk Whalum, Mindi Abair and Vincent Ingala.
In a recording career that spans nearly three decades, Koz has racked up an astoundingly impressive array of honors and achievements, including nine Grammy nominations, 11 No. 1 albums on Billboard’s Current Contemporary Jazz Albums chart, numerous world tours, 13 sold-out Dave Koz & Friends at Sea cruises, performances for multiple U.S. presidents, a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and appearances on a multitude of television shows. A platinum-selling artist, the saxophonist is also known as a humanitarian, entrepreneur, radio host and instrumental music advocate. He completed a four-year term on the Grammy Foundation Artists Committee and has served as National Trustee for the National Academy of Recording Arts & Sciences.
Soulful, passionate, and stirring are words most often used to describe saxophonist Kirk Whalum’s music. He became an in-demand session player for artists like Barbra Streisand, Luther Vandross, Quincy Jones and most notably, Whitney Houston, among others. It’s his sax heard on the mega-hit “I Will Always Love You.” He soon followed up with his phenomenal hit album, “For You,” perhaps the most successful of over 25 solo recordings to date. Whalum is the recipient of numerous awards and acknowledgements, including three Dove Award nominations and an NAACP Image Award nomination. He is the recipient of two Stellar Awards — Gospel music’s highest honor. A 12-time Grammy nominee, Whalum won his first Grammy for Best Gospel Song for “It’s What I Do,” featuring Lalah Hathaway.
One of the most recognized and sought-after saxophonists, two-time Grammy nominee Mindi Abair has been electrifying audiences with her dynamic live performances and sax prowess since her debut album was released in 1999. Her latest album, “Mindi Abair’s Greatest Hits,” was released this year. She has garnered 12 No. 1 radio hits in the jazz and blues world, two No. 1 spots on the Billboard Contemporary Jazz Album Chart and two No. 3 spots on the Billboard Blues Album Chart. In 2019, Abair and her husband Eric Guerra successfully launched Reserve Tastings Wine Company that brings together the worlds of wine and music through members-only exclusive wines paired with personally curated music playlists, label art and branded wine and music festivals.
One of the fastest emerging contemporary jazz recording artists in recent history, multi-instrumentalist, composer and producer Vincent Ingala has blasted into an exciting stratosphere of his own since his 2010 critically acclaimed debut album. He was named Billboard Smooth Jazz Artist of the Year in 2012 and Sirius XM Watercolors Breakthrough Artist of the year in 2013. His music is consistently found atop the most noteworthy music charts in the world, including six No. 1 hits on the Billboard Smooth Jazz Chart and 18 singles in the Billboard Smooth Jazz Top 10. His 2020 release, “Echoes of the Heart,” finds Ingala playing almost every instrument throughout the entire album and featuring special guest artists David Benoit, Steve Oliver and Chris Geith.
The performance will be presented at 50% capacity. In addition to frequent multi-layer sanitization of the venue, new XONAR technology has been installed that uses thermal imaging sensors to detect elevated body temperature. Appropriate face coverings will be required inside the facility, contact is being minimized and hand sanitizer stations are readily available. For more information, including social safety guidelines, visit www.rutheckerdhall.com/facility-safety-protocols.