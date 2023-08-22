CLEARWATER — The Australian Pink Floyd Show will bring its “Dark Side of the Moon Tour” to the Tampa Bay area on Friday, Sept. 1, 8 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater.
Tickets start at $39.25. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
The Australian Pink Floyd Show will celebrate the 50th anniversary of Pink Floyd’s eighth studio album, bringing to the stage the songs that mean so much to Pink Floyd fans all over the world. State of the art lighting and video, pinpoint lasers, gargantuan inflatables and flawless live sound that was the benchmark of Pink Floyd shows, TAPFS guarantees to deliver a memorable live experience.
The Australian Pink Floyd Show will feature “The Dark Side of the Moon” in its entirety along with a selection of Pink Floyd’s iconic tracks. Replicating music from every phase of Pink Floyd’s journey, this tour reinforces TAPFS’s dedication to the heritage of Barrett, Waters, Gilmour, Wright and Mason with a show that pays sincere and genuine tribute to those legendary Pink Floyd productions.
Selling over 4 million tickets worldwide, The Australian Pink Floyd Show gave its first ever concert in Adelaide, Australia in 1988. Since then, they have performed in over 35 countries worldwide; played at David Gilmour’s 50th birthday celebration and were even joined on stage by Rick Wright. TAPFS is the leading and biggest show of its kind in the world.
Performing the music of Pink Floyd with note for note perfection, this critically acclaimed show has been astonishing audiences worldwide for more than three decades. Always striving to reproduce the complete Pink Floyd experience and bring the music to new audiences, the show continues to include a stunning light and laser show, video animations, state of the art, high resolution LED screen technology and other special effects. In addition, and in true Pink Floyd fashion, there are several huge inflatables including a giant pig and their own unique Pink Kangaroo.
The current band line-up includes Jason Sawford (keyboards), Dave Fowler (guitar and vocals), Paul Bonney (drums), Luc Ledy-Lepine (guitar), Ricky Howard (bass and vocals), Chris Barnes (vocals), Lorelei McBroom (backing vocals), Lara Smiles (backing vocals) and Emily Lynn (backing vocals).
The Australian Pink Floyd Show has worked with Pink Floyd touring musicians like Guy Pratt, Durga McBroom and her sister Lorelei McBroom, as well as sound engineer Colin Norfield who worked with Pink Floyd during their Division Bell tour and on David Gilmour’s solo tours.
Often described as being much more than a tribute band, The Australian Pink Floyd Show is the first Pink Floyd tribute show that took the concept into the worldwide arena circuit. The band has played to sell out audiences throughout Europe, UK, America, Canada, South America and Russia. With over 30 years of history, the world’s biggest, best and greatest Pink Floyd tribute show continues to delight its global fan base.