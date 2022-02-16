CLEARWATER — Celebrating the band’s 40th anniversary, 10,000 Maniacs will perform Saturday, Feb. 26, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater.
Tickets start at $35. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
10,000 Maniacs have a lot in common with Jamestown, New York, the city that spawned them back in 1981. Both are honest and hardworking, a step outside the mainstream, and both possess a bit of magic.
“It’s a city of blue-collar poetry,” said keyboardist Dennis Drew in a press release promoting the tour. “And that’s what we’re about, real-life stories. We’re a family, we do real work and we keep moving forward.”
For 40 years, the band has covered plenty of ground, from cult-stardom to international stardom, to their current status as a cornerstone alternative band. But the sound and spirit of 10,000 Maniacs remains consistent. The live shows embrace their entire catalogue, and the lineup is still anchored by four of the six original members. Drew, guitarist John Lombardo, and bassist Steven Gustafson co-founded the band in 1981. Drummer Jerome Augustyniak joined in 1982, solidifying the rhythm section. And the two “new” members have long been part of the family: Mary Ramsey toured and recorded with the Maniacs as a viola player and backup singer beginning in 1991 before stepping into the front woman’s role 27 years ago. And the new guy Jeff Erickson, the lead guitarist for a mere 19 years, came in at the behest of his friend and mentor, the late Rob Buck.
In 2015, 10,000 Maniacs released their ninth studio album. “Twice Told Tales,” released through Cleopatra Records, features many traditional folk songs from the British Isles. The band also released two overdue live albums with Ramsey singing: 2016’s “Playing Favorites” and 2017’s “Live at the Belly Up” — the first revisiting the greatest hits, the second featuring deeper cuts from the entire catalogue.
According to a biographical sketch provided by Michelle Roche Media Relations, recent years have only brought the band members closer together, once again with a strong six-piece lineup. Current plans call for another studio album in the near future.
“Nobody is demanding that we write hits, so in some ways it’s back to the beginning,” Gustafson said. “We have the luxury of having gone through another 35 years and gone through our sad and happy times together.”
“Musical ideas have never been a problem for us,” Drew added. “We know what a gift it is to be able to do this. And we know from doing shows with the Grateful Dead that it’s really about going onstage every night and playing as well as you can.”
“There is always a magic that happens when people hear this music,” Ramsey said. “People want to be put under a spell, and we can help them escape the reality of every day.”