A number of new movies will hit theaters this week, including the following films opening in wide release:
‘Ad Astra’
- Genre: Science fiction
- Cast: Brad Pitt, Tommy Lee Jones, Ruth Negga, Jamie Kennedy and Donald Sutherland
- Director: James Gray
- Rated: PG-13
A paranoid thriller in space, “Ad Astra” follows Roy McBride (Brad Pitt) on a mission across an unforgiving solar system to uncover the truth about his missing father and his doomed expedition that now, 30 years later, threatens the universe.
‘Downton Abbey’
- Genre: Drama
- Cast: Hugh Bonneville, Laura Carmichael, Jim Carter, Brendan Coyle, Michelle Dockery, Kevin Doyle, Joanne Froggatt, Matthew Goode, Harry Hadden-Paton, James Napier Robertson, Allen Leech, Phyllis Logan, Elizabeth McGovern, Sophie McShera, Lesley Nicol, Penelope Wilton, Maggie Smith, Imelda Staunton, Geraldine James, Simon Jones, David Haig, Tuppence Middleton, Kate Phillips and Stephen Campbell Moore
- Director: Michael Engler
- Rated: PG
The television series “Downton Abbey” followed the lives of the Crawley family and the servants who worked for them at the turn of the 20th century in an Edwardian English country house.
Over its six seasons, the series garnered three Golden Globe Awards, 15 Primetime Emmy Awards, and 69 Emmy nominations in total, making “Downton Abbey” the most nominated non-U.S. television show in the history of the Emmys — even earning a Special BAFTA award and a Guinness World Record for the highest critically rated TV show along the way.
Now, “Downton Abbey” becomes a grand motion picture event, as the beloved Crawleys and their intrepid staff prepare for the most important moment of their lives. A royal visit from the King and Queen of England will unleash scandal, romance and intrigue that will leave the future of Downton hanging in the balance.
‘Rambo: Last Blood’
- Genre: Action
- Cast: Sylvester Stallone, Paz Vega, Yvette Monreal and Sergio Peris-Mencheta
- Director: Adrian Grunberg
- Rated: R
Almost four decades after he drew first blood, Sylvester Stallone is back as one of the greatest action heroes of all time, John Rambo.
Now, Rambo must confront his past and unearth his ruthless combat skills to exact revenge in a final mission. A deadly journey of vengeance, “Rambo: Last Blood” marks the last chapter of the legendary series.
The following will open in limited release. It may be several weeks before these films appear in local movie theaters.
‘Villains’
- Genre: Drama, thriller and comedy
- Cast: Bill Skarsgård, Maika Monroe, Kyra Sedgwick and Jeffrey Donovan
- Directors: Dan Berk and Robert Olsen
- Rated: R
Mickey and Jules are lovers on the run, headed southbound for a fresh start in the Sunshine State.
When their car dies after a gas station robbery, they break into a nearby house looking for a new set of wheels. What they find instead is a dark secret, and a sweet-as-pie pair of homeowners who will do anything to keep it from getting out.
‘Bloodline’
- Genre: Thriller and horror
- Cast: Seann William Scott, Mariela Garriga, Dale Dickey and Kevin Carroll
- Director: Henry Jacobson
- Rated: R
Haunted by dark memories of childhood abuse, Evan, a social worker and first-time dad, struggles to keep his need for revenge in check.
‘Between Two Ferns: The Movie’
- Genre: Comedy
- Cast: Zach Galifianakis, Ryan Gaul, Lauren Lapkus and Will Ferrell
- Director: Scott Aukerman
- Not rated
Zach Galifianakis dreamed of becoming a star.
But when Will Ferrell discovered his public access TV show "Between Two Ferns" and uploaded it to “Funny or Die,” Zach became a viral laughing stock.
Now Zach and his crew are taking a road trip to complete a series of high-profile celebrity interviews and restore his reputation. Directed by Scott Aukerman, “Between Two Ferns: The Movie” is a laugh-out-loud comedy that gives new insight into the curmudgeonly, beloved outsider Zach Galifianakis has created over the years.
‘Running with the Devil’
- Genre: Drama and mystery
- Cast: Nicolas Cage, Laurence Fishburne, Leslie Bibb and Barry Pepper
- Director: Jason Cabell
- Rated: R
“Running With The Devil” draws on Jason Cabell’s real-life USA Navy Seal experiences assigned to work with the DEA in Colombia’s coca drug fields.
When a cocaine shipment is compromised to the dismay of the Cartel’s CEO/ leader, the Boss (Barry Pepper) orders his most trusted Cook (Nicolas Cage) and another master drug trafficker, the Man (Laurence Fishburne), on a dangerous journey to audit the company’s supply chain. The trail follows the cocaine from its origins as a coca plant in Colombia, where a hardworking family man, the Farmer (Clifton Collins Jr.), and his wife and children must deliver the cocaine paste out of the treacherous mountainous jungles of Colombia on its first stop in a long journey north.
The Cook and the Man, with the help of the Executioner (Cole Hauser), navigate the shipment across international borders, through a spectrum of federales, gangsters, refiners, couriers into Canada — to the final point of purchase. This fast-paced adventure is a dangerous journey of life and death, as the Agent in Charge (Leslie Bibb) along with her Number One (Peter Facinelli) dog the cartel’s every turn, and a compromised Snitch (Adam Goldberg) threatens to destroy internal secrets … infuriating the Boss.