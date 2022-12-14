‘Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio’ is beautiful, bittersweet, life-affirming
Have you ever experienced a strong feeling of déjà vu? Have you ever been momentarily befuddled by a paramnesiac impression of repeated experience? Welcome to my world. As a self-proclaimed film critic, I have watched — and analyzed pondered and evaluated — hundreds of movies.
Since 2019, I have written 204 movie reviews. I started reviewing movies for Tampa Bay Newspapers back in 2006. I’ll let you extrapolate.
Among the things I’ve learned over all those years of watching movies and writing about them are two interested psychological tidbits. First, sometimes films are so mediocre that you completely forget that you even saw them.
Second, sometimes when you’re watching a movie, you’ll experience cinematic déjà vu. Call it pastiche, homage, ironic commentary, or simultaneous invention — when you consume excessive amounts of cinematic content, you are going to start seeing patterns and recurring motifs. Repetition of plots and themes may be accidental or — as shown by the recent domination of superhero films at the box office — it may follow trends set by moviegoers.
Sometimes, two films simply share the same source material. How many variations of Bram Stoker’s “Dracula” and Mary Shelley’s “Frankenstein” have been released over the last 100 years?
Pinocchio — from Carlo Collodi’s book “The Adventures of Pinocchio” — is another fictional character that has been adapted for film many times, starting with a 1911 Italian silent picture directed by Giulio Antamoro. The best-known adaptation is the 1940 animated feature film “Pinocchio” from Walt Disney Productions.
Enough history: Back to the déjà vu.
It’s only been three months since I reviewed Walt Disney Pictures’ live action remake of their 1940 classic. That version of “Pinocchio” was released Sept. 8 on the Disney+ streaming service. Directed by Robert Zemeckis from a screenplay by Zemeckis and Chris Weitz, this recent adaptation was lifeless and uninspired.
One adaptation of Collodi’s fantasy novel apparently isn’t enough for 2022. Directed by Guillermo del Toro and Mark Gustafson, “Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio” was released in select cinemas Nov. 9 and began streaming on Netflix Dec. 9. The stop-motion animated version features the voices of Ewan McGregor, David Bradley, Gregory Mann, Burn Gorman, Ron Perlman, John Turturro, Finn Wolfhard, Cate Blanchett, Tim Blake Nelson, Christoph Waltz and Tilda Swinton. Design elements — including Pinocchio’s appearance — are based upon Gris Grimly's design from his 2002 edition of the 1883 Italian novel.
The team has reimagined the classic Collodi tale of the fabled wooden boy with a whimsical and melancholy magnum opus that sets Pinocchio on an enchanted adventure that transcends worlds and reveals the life-giving power of love. It transcends its long-established categorization as a simple children’s fable to become a meditation on spirituality, obedience and resistance, and exploitation. This version veers into much darker territory than most adaptations and is set in fascist Italy during the 1930s.
“Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio” checks all the boxes. It excels at every aspect of storytelling and moviemaking in ways that the recent Zemeckis film completely failed to achieve. The stop motion animation is as stunning and immersive as it is meticulously crafted and idiosyncratic. The film’s dark vision and mercurial tone underscore the fragility of life as it contemplates societal expectations, obligations to family, parental anxiety, and the futility of war.
Those elements enable the film to reach audiences of all ages. The darker, more existential tones can be found in Collodi’s book, according to del Toro.
“I think that we find ourselves in a world that has become far more complicated in the last few decades and kids now have questions and want to know about things that are really complex,” del Toro said in production notes for the film. “Their emotions are very complex. There’s a sense that the world needs dialogue about what is true and what is a lie, what are the ties that bind families, and what it is to be human and to be alive.” The director said that all these are important themes, emotions, and ideas that percolate in the head of every kid right now.
“And I think this fable is good-natured, brisk, funny, and moving, but ultimately also allows for that type of dialogue,” he added. “This felt like a perfect time for me to do a more somber version of Pinocchio. I wanted to make a heartfelt movie, one I believe any audience could watch, but also take one of the most delicate, artisanal forms of animation and push it as much as possible.”
With its intricate mix of comedy and tragedy, magic realism and poignant existential themes, “Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio” is entertaining, thought-provoking, and life-affirming.
The film is rated PG — which stands for “parental guidance suggested,” a specification audiences sometimes forget. In this case, parental guidance is absolutely warranted — not so much for violence and rude humor, but for dark thematic material that may require interpretation. Be prepared to field questions from younger viewers.