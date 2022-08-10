ST. PETERSBURG — Singer-songwriter Andrew McMahon will perform Monday, Aug. 22, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg.
Gates open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $25 in advance. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com.
Lauded for creating emotive, astute rock with his L.A.-based bands Something Corporate and Jack’s Mannequin, a sea change occurred for McMahon around 2014. The old-school model of the music business had collapsed, yielding both freedom and challenges.
“It was about incubating my creative process with a handful of trusted people, for a journey and end result that’s spiritually fulfilling and a purely artistic endeavor, not a commodity,” McMahon said.
That process came full circle with the album “Upside Down Flowers,” released in 2018 via Fantasy Records. It is the third studio album he has released under the moniker Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness. It was produced by Butch Walker, who also plays drums, bass and guitar on the album. Performing on the album is guest keyboardist Roger Joseph Manning Jr., known for his work with Beck. String accompaniments were recorded by Emmy-winning, Tony and Grammy nominated arranger/composer Rob Mathes at Abbey Road.
The album’s 11 songs began in McMahon’s Orange County, California, home studio, amidst the nostalgia of the neighborhood where the songwriter lived with his family as a teen. If locale and history inspired some songs, collaboration was also key.
“I used the art of writing with other people in a way that steered me right back to the thing that always inspired me from the beginning, which was sitting behind a piano and forcing myself to look inward and be imaginative,” McMahon said. “It’s rare for me to dig so far into my memory, but in the case of ‘Ohio,’ the call was not one that could go unanswered. The song is about my family’s pilgrimage from a small town in Ohio to the coast of California. I call it a pilgrimage because that’s how it felt. At least that’s how I remember it. I suppose it’s one thing to run away, but it’s another to be pulled down the road by what feels like the hand of fate.”
His grandmother, wife and young daughter — plus the area’s affable climate — also inform “Upside Down Flowers.” “Southern California really is like my weird, not-so-Walden Walden Pond,” he said, invoking author Thoreau’s pastoral literary inspiration. “Instead of making it about ‘digging into my feelings,’ I also did ‘let’s talk about these strangers I see on the street every day.’ I might invent some kind of stream-of-consciousness scenario for them.”
On tour, as in life, McMahon looks forward to onward and upward. He won’t leave the past behind entirely, though, noting with a laugh that his longtime band is “effectively just Jack’s Mannequin with one extra guy, which is sort of hysterical.”
He said that in recent years, he has tried to keep the studio and the road separate in an effort to keep them both pure.