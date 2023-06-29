Letitia Wright performance shines in diamond-in-the-rough ‘Surrounded’
It’s no secret that I lean into horror. My affinity for the genre developed at an early age, driven by comic book titles such as Marvel’s “Monsters on the Prowl,” DC’s “House of Mystery,” and Gold Key’s “Grimm’s Ghost Stories,” as well as the landmark, locally produced Saturday afternoon television show “Creature Feature,” which debuted in 1973 on WTOG in St. Petersburg.
During the same period, Westerns were still a big part of popular culture — though their status had started to diminish. Daytime television included blocks of TV Western shows, such as “The Big Valley,” “Bonanza,” “Rawhide,” “Wagon Train,” and the long-running “Gunsmoke.” Western comic books enjoyed a golden age from the late 1940s through 1960, followed by a steep decline. Still, a handful of titles survived and remained on the shelves when I was a kid: DC’s “Tomahawk” and “Bat Lash,” Marvel’s “Kid Cold Outlaw” and “Rawhide Kid,” and Charlton Comics’ “Billy the Kid,” “Cheyenne Kid,” and “Outlaws of the West.”
When horror content wasn’t readily available, Westerns filled the gap. The earliest Western films I recall watching with my father were Sergio Leone's "Dollars Trilogy" — “A Fistful of Dollars” (1964), “For a Few Dollars More” (1965) and “The Good, the Bad and the Ugly” (1966). These were most likely shown as a “movie of the week” on one of the Big Three television networks and introduced the world to Clint Eastwood’s Man with No Name.
In 1976, Eastwood directed and starred in what would become one of my favorite revisionist Western films, “The Outlaw Josey Wales.” That film is set in the immediate aftermath of the Civil War and follows a Missouri farmer driven to revenge, pursued by a merciless, murderous militia officer whose troops engaged in punitive operations against civilians. At its heart, it is an anti-war film.
Anthony Mandler’s new film “Surrounded” is also a Western with a veiled agenda. The film was released digitally on June 20 by Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer.
According to the film’s official synopsis, “Surrounded” is set five years after the Civil War. Moses "Mo" Washington (Letitia Wright), a freedwoman and former Buffalo Soldier, purchases passage on a stagecoach. Disguised as a man — because 1870 America was a hostile environment for an unaccompanied Black woman — she is traveling west to lay claim on a gold mine. She intends to build a safe, inclusive community on the frontier.
Other passengers on the stagecoach include a rancher named Wheeler (Jeffrey Donovan), liquor salesman Mr. Fields (Brett Gelman), and Mrs. Borders (Augusta-Allen Jones). These passengers are allowed to sit inside the carriage. Mo is ordered to sit on the rear boot, outside the carriage.
Along the way, the stagecoach is ambushed by bandits led by notorious outlaw Tommy Walsh (Jamie Bell). After a prolonged battle, the stagecoach plunges off the side of a cliff — taking Mrs. Borders with it. In the aftermath of the struggle, several people are dead or wounded, and Tommy is captured. Mo is told to stand guard over him while other survivors travel on foot to nearby settlements in search of help.
Left alone with the outlaw, a tedious battle of wills ensues. Tommy tries to convince Mo that the group of white men will never return — and even if they do, they may intend to kill her. She is desperate to recover the document that proves her ownership of the gold mine, and sets out to find it, forcing Tommy to join her. The trek leads to both disappointment and danger.
In addition to enduring Tommy’s unrelenting antagonism and sporadic offers of collaboration, Mo has to cope with the inevitability of a fight with other members of his gang, with the late-night arrival of unscrupulous bounty hunter Will Clay (Michael K. Williams in his final role), and with her own uncertain future. She also must come to terms with her invisibility.
At the beginning of the film, Mo is not perceived as an individual but as a stereotype. Those forced to interact with her are either dismissive or openly antagonistic. Most make no effort to mask their racism. Most prefer to ignore her existence rather than find a reason to engage with her.
Her invisibility is both a curse and a blessing. The way the world treats her infuriates her, but she acknowledges that by not voicing her anger or showing her indignation, she can usually navigate any situation. Flying under the radar, she takes advantage of that fact that no one notices she is a woman disguised as a man.
Tommy notices immediately. His ability to see her, and to understand her exasperation, implies the two share some common ground. Tommy tries to take advantage of this, telling her that to most people she is something less than a person. He claims the two have a kinship through their distrust of others. Mo senses this, too, while recognizing that anything Tommy says is either an outright lie or an attempt to manipulate her.
Mandler shines the spotlight on the thorny relationship that develops between Mo and Tommy. Wright and Bell both deliver outstanding performances in their roles, though the script shortchanges both characters in terms of their development. Wright is excellent throughout, allowing little glimpses of Mo’s simmering outrage every time she is forced to yield to prejudice and comply with the whims and wishes of people who see nothing but the color of her skin.
It ultimately comes down to survival: Mo must weigh every decision carefully, knowing if she chooses incorrectly, she will end up dead.
“Surrounded” runs into some trouble in its final act. The script seems to know its destination, but it loses the main trail and takes an odd detour. What follows is a series of brutal scuffles that seem as unnecessary as they are implausible. Though the sequence serves the narrative, an abbreviated form would have been more convincing, and might have allowed for better closure for the two primary characters.
Don’t let a few inconsistences and imperfections keep you from seeing “Surrounded.” These days, Western films are a rare phenomenon. Finding a good one is even more difficult.
“Surrounded” is a diamond in the rough, boasting emotional performances, a coherent plot, transcendent cinematography, and an engaging examination of American culture following the Civil War — elements of which still linger in the modern world. Mandler’s messages on racial injustice and gender inequality are authentic and relevant. Above all, Wright is phenomenal.