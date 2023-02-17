CLEARWATER — Rita Rudner and Robert Klein will take the stage Saturday, Feb. 25, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater.
Tickets start at $35. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
Over the course of a multi-year run and 2,000 plus shows, Rita Rudner has sold almost two million tickets and has become the longest-running solo comedy show in the history of Las Vegas. She has been named Las Vegas’s Comedian of the Year nine years in a row and in 2006 received the Nevada Ballet’s Woman of the Year Award. In October 2017 she was given the Casino Entertainment Legend Award.
In 2003, Rudner launched from Las Vegas her first syndicated daily TV show, “Ask Rita,” which featured a panel of celebrities lightheartedly attempting to solve personal problems submitted by members of the public. For her work on the show, American Women in Radio and Television awarded Rudner a Gracie Allen Award for Best Program Host.
Rudner helped write the 2001 and 2003 Oscar shows with Steve Martin and the 2002 Oscar broadcast with Whoopi Goldberg. In 2012, Rudner and Martin wrote and performed “The Rita Rudner Show” for BBC radio in London. Rudner also appeared in the Showtime comedy special “Rita Rudner and Three Potential Ex-Husbands.”
For more than 40 years, Robert Klein has entertained audiences and has an acclaimed career in comedy, on Broadway, on television and in film. Born in the Bronx, he was member of the famed Second City theatrical troupe in Chicago.
He was nominated twice for Grammy Awards for Best Comedy Album of the Year for his albums “Child of the Fifties” and “Mind Over Matter.” He received a Tony Award nomination for Best Actor and won a Los Angeles Drama Critics Circle Award for his performance in the hit Neil Simon musical, “They’re Playing Our Song.” In 1993, Klein won an Obie and the Outer Critics Circle Award for Outstanding Performance by an Actor in Wendy Wasserstein’s “The Sisters Rosensweig.”
Klein has also appeared in many notable films including, “Hooper,” “The Owl and the Pussycat,” “Primary Colors,” “People I Know,” “Two Weeks Notice,” “How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days” and “The Back-Up Plan” with Jennifer Lopez.