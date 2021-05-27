TAMPA — In This Moment and Black Veil Brides, along with DED and Raven Black, will perform Friday, Nov. 19, in the Hard Rock Event Center at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 5223 Orient Road, Tampa.
Doors will open at 5:15 p.m. The lineup will get underway with Raven Black at 6:15 p.m., DED at 7 p.m., and Black Veil Bride at 8 p.m. In This Moment, the headliner, will hit the stage at 9:45 p.m.
Tickets, starting at $45, are available through Ticketmaster or online at seminolehardrocktampa.com.
Since coming to life in 2005, gold-selling hard rock provocateurs In This Moment have presided over a diehard fan base under the watch of “mother” figure and frontwoman Maria Brink — joined by co-founder and lead guitarist Chris Howorth, bassist Travis Johnson, guitarist Randy Weitzel, and Kent Dimmel. As millions convened upon the group’s otherworldly and unforgettable concerts, they quietly emerged as one of the most influential and impactful bands of the 21st century. To date, the quintet has garnered two gold singles with “Blood” and “Whore” and one gold album, “Blood,” in 2012.
The latter notably launched a trifecta of Top 25 entries on the Billboard Top 200 with 2014’s “Black Widow” and 2017’s “Ritual.” Bringing their total stream tally well past 200 million as of 2020, “Ritual” elevated them to new creative and critical peaks as well.
Between selling out headline tours coast-to-coast, the group performed in arenas everywhere alongside Disturbed and appeared at countless festivals from Rockville to Sonic Temple. Along the way, they assembled their seventh full-length, the aptly titled “Mother” on Roadrunner Records with longtime trusted collaborator Kevin Churko. Whereas “Ritual” hinted at a bluesy sonic sorcery, “Mother” breathes the activating mantra of an unbreakable spell, commenced on first single “The In-Between.”
Committed to uncompromising expression, with a foundation in hard rock tradition and rule-breaking iconoclasm, Black Veil Brides is a transcendent celebration of life-affirming power and anthemic catharsis. A gothic vision first summoned in a small town by an isolated kid fascinated with death, rock, theatricality, and monsters both real and imagined, Black Veil Brides is now a postmodern heavy metal institution with a legion of like-minded fans and supporters worldwide.
A new chapter in the band’s ever-evolving story arrives with “The Phantom Tomorrow,” an ambitious sixth album pushing the music of Black Veil Brides forward without sacrificing their beloved signature sound. Built around a thematically rich story, written by singer Andy Biersack, “The Phantom Tomorrow” combines imaginative worldbuilding with unrelentingly catchy and melodic bombast.