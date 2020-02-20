freeFall Theatre to stage ‘Lone Star Spirits’
ST. PETERSBURG — “Lone Star Spirits,” by Josh Tobiessen, will run Feb. 29 through March 29 at freeFall Theatre, 6099 Central Ave., St. Petersburg.
Performances are Wednesday through Sunday. For performance times and to purchase tickets, call 727-498-5205 or visit freefalltheatre.com.
“Lone Star Spirits” is a fresh, smart comedy about the ghosts that haunt us all.
Marley is back in her small Texas hometown for what she hopes to be an easy trip to deal with some family business. When she arrives at her estranged father's liquor store with her hipster fiancé, there is a collision between who she is and where she comes from. By the time Marley finally manages to reveal to her father the real reason for her visit, things are further complicated by the ghost of the bear-wrestling pioneer who used to live in the store.
“Lone Star Spirits” is a fast-paced comedy with hairpin turns that takes a hilarious and sympathetic look at family, spirituality, and those who stay and those who leave. The cast features Bryan Mercer as Walter and Marissa Toogood as Marley.
Pinellas Opera League hosts luncheon
DUNEDIN — The Pinellas Opera League will host a luncheon Wednesday, March 4, 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., at the Dunedin Golf Club, 1050 Palm Blvd., Dunedin.
The group meets first Wednesdays, October through June. The luncheons feature entertainment by performers from area opera companies. The cost is $25 for members and $30 for nonmembers. Reservations are required. Call 727-796-7260 or email rwignall@tampabay.rr.com. Visit www.pinellasoperaleague.org for more details.
Tarpon Art Guild to present new exhibition
TARPON SPRINGS — “The Magic of Florida,” a special exhibition featuring the works of Betty Molloy, will be presented in March at the Tarpon Art Guild, 161 E. Tarpon Ave., Tarpon Springs.
A reception will take place Friday, March 13, 5 to 7 p.m., at the guild. Light refreshments will be served. The event is free and the public is welcome.
Since she was old enough to hold a pencil, Molloy has been passionate about drawing and painting. In 1980, she graduated from the University of Waterloo with a degree in fine arts. As an elementary school art teacher, she enjoyed bringing out the creativity and artistic talents of her students. To this day she continues to be inspired by the paintings of early historic masters of art.
Molloy has exhibited her paintings in many shows and exhibitions and has won numerous awards and recognition for her work.
For more information, call 727-744-3323.
Florida Suncoast Barbershop Chorus to perform
LARGO — The Florida Suncoast Barbershop Chorus will present its spring show Saturday, April 5, 1 to 3 p.m., at the Largo Community Center, 400 Alt. Keene Road.
Tickets are $16 in advance for lunch and the show or $10 for the show only. To purchase tickets, visit the center. For information, visit LargoCommunityCenter.com or call 727-518-3131.
The show will feature a selection of favorite and memorable hits performed a cappella. Doors will open at 12:15 p.m. and lunch will be served after the doors open. The concert will begin at 1 p.m.
Gasparilla Festival of the Arts marks 50 years
TAMPA — The Raymond James Gasparilla Festival of the Arts will celebrate its 50th anniversary Feb. 29 through March 1 in the new Julian B. Lane Riverfront Park, 1001 N. Boulevard, Tampa.
“We are leaping across the river on Leap Day this year,” said John Scheffel, president of the festival’s board of directors.
Moving to Julian B. Lane Park will allow the juried outdoor festival to add and expand activities as part of its 50th anniversary celebration. It will also improve accessibility and convenience for artists showcasing and selling their work.
The park provides additional space for festival activities and amenities, including more food and drink vendors, expanded musical and performing arts entertainment, shaded seating options, and larger playground areas. It will also include designated areas for ride-sharing, water taxis, and bicycle parking, and the park allows for on-site and nearby parking and additional alternative transportation options.
The inaugural Gasparilla Festival of the Arts featured a juror from the Museum of Modern Art in New York City. In keeping with that history, GFA has tapped Paul Galloway, collection specialist of architecture and design at MoMA, as its festival juror for the 50th annual festival. Galloway coordinates the growth and management of the museum’s collection. A regular speaker at museums, conferences, and universities, Galloway has made the celebration of art and design a personal mission.
“We are honored to have Paul Galloway as our festival juror,” said Scheffel. “A juror of his caliber, coming from MoMA, is a prestigious highlight for our vibrant festival and a perfect way to mark our 50th year.”
In addition to many children’s activities and expanded food and drink options, the 50th anniversary festival will feature an impressive entertainment line-up with Denis Phillips, ABC Action News chief meteorologist, serving as master of ceremonies.
The entertainment lineup will feature performances by music artists such as Mountain Holler, Fayroy, Ella Jet, Matt Costa, King Complex, Kraig Kenning, Reality, Honeywhat and Savants of Soul.
In keeping with its reputation as one of the nation’s top outdoor art shows, the festival will continue to feature a diverse collection of artwork from some of the most talented national and international artists. A total of $80,000 in award monies will be awarded by the festival juror to the participating artists, including the $15,000 Raymond James Financial Best of Show Award. More than 250 artists and thousands of visitors attend the festival each year.
Doug Spears to perform at Sacred Lands
ST. PETERSBURG — Folk troubadour Doug Spears will perform Friday, Feb. 21, at Sacred Lands, 1620 Park St. N., St. Petersburg.
Gates will open at 7 p.m. Part of the Music and a Meal Night series, admission is $15 a person. A healthy homemade meal is available for purchase separately for $8. For directions and parking info contact 727-367-3592 or 727-347-0354.
Popular on the stages of listening rooms, house concerts and folk festivals across the country, Spears is a blend of songwriter, musician and storyteller. A seasoned performer and nationally touring troubadour, Spears has invested more than 40 years developing his distinctive craft and audiences are captivated by his easy, homespun stage presence, quick wit, fascinating stories and lush musical performances. Spears’ fifth-generation Florida roots flow through his music revealing the history, experiences and perspectives that have defined his life.
Spears’ work has been recognized with awards over the past 25 years by publications and organizations from Billboard to the Will McLean Foundation. “Break Some Stones,” a song from his 2007 album of the same name, was published by American Songwriter Magazine in the August/September 2007 issue. The International Acoustic Music Awards selected “Yellow Butter Moon” from his album “Welcome Home” as runner up for the best new country/bluegrass song of 2010. “Welcome Home,” was heralded worldwide as one of the best acoustic music releases of 2010, appearing on the preliminary Grammy ballot that year in three categories.
Finishing in the top 40 albums of 2010 on the International Folk DJ radio charts, “Welcome Home” continues to receive airplay across the United States, Canada, Australia and Europe. For information, visit www.sacredlandspreservation.org.
Tampa Bay Symphony presents winter concerts
The Tampa Bay Symphony will perform a series of winter concerts.
The concerts will be Sunday, Feb. 23, 3:30 p.m., in the auditorium at St. Petersburg College, 2465 Drew St., Clearwater; Tuesday, Feb. 25, 8 p.m., at the Palladium, 253 Fifth Ave. N., St. Petersburg; and Sunday, March 1, in Ferguson Hall at the Straz Center, 1010 N. MacInnes Place, Tampa.
On the program are Aaron Copland's Lincoln Portrait, with Eugenie Bondurant, narrator; two arias sung by Jose Romero, the Jack Heller Young Artist Competition winner; Tectonics by Roger Zare, a Tampa Bay Symphony Composition Contest finalist; and Debussy's La Mer.
Tickets are $20 for adults at the door and free for children and students. For information, call 727-827-8087 or visit www.TampaBaySymphony.com.
Howie Mandel appearing at Hard Rock Event Center
TAMPA — Comedian Howie Mandel will take the stage Saturday, March 21, 8 p.m., in the new Hard Rock Event Center at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 5223 Orient Road, Tampa.
Tickets start at $40. Visit Ticketmaster.com or seminolehardrocktampa.com.
Mandel has remained a constant force in show business for more than 30 years. He first attracted national attention during a six-year run on the Emmy Award-winning show “St. Elsewhere” in the early 1980s. Subsequently, he’s managed to blend a mix of acting, TV work and comedy into his successful career.
A Toronto native, Mandel is often best known for having been a judge for the last 10 seasons on NBC’s hit summer talent competition series, “America’s Got Talent.” He currently serves as executive producer and host of the game show “Deal or No Deal,” which airs Wednesday nights on CNBC at 9 p.m. Mandel can also be seen on Nat Geo Wild where he co-hosts “Animals Doing Things” with his son, Alex.
Additionally, Mandel has done countless comedy specials both on cable and network television and has hosted his own syndicated talk show, “The Howie Mandel Show.” He continues to be a mainstay on the talk show circuit and recently released his first comedy special in 20 years, “Howie Mandel Presents Howie Mandel at the Howie Mandel Comedy Club,” which is currently streaming everywhere.
Back in 2009, Mandel added author to his resume when he released his frank, funny and no-holds-barred memoir “Here’s the Deal: Don’t Touch Me.” It revealed his ongoing struggle with OCD and ADHD and how it shaped his life and career. It made the New York Times bestseller list on its first week and remained on the list for several consecutive weeks.
Atlantic City Boys to perform at Tarpon Springs fundraiser
TARPON SPRINGS — The Atlantic City Boys will provide musical entertainment for a Night to Remember, a lively Las Vegas-style show and fundraiser set for Saturday, Feb. 22, at St. Nicholas Orthodox Cathedral Community Center, 348 Alt. 19, Tarpon Springs.
The Atlantic City Boys, featuring four dynamic lead singers, pay tribute to the Four Seasons and other top artists from the 1960s. They have performed before audiences at Las Vegas, Walt Disney World and Atlantic City, as well as cruise ships around the world. They deliver world-class vocals featuring the harmonies of the Four Seasons, Beach Boys, Drifters, the Bee Gees, and others. They are backed by a talented seven-piece horn band.
Denis Phillips, ABC Action News chief meteorologist, will serve as the master of ceremonies for the event. Tickets are $60 and include the show and food. Doors will open at 5 p.m. The buffet will begin at 5:30 p.m. followed by the show at 7:30 p.m. To purchase tickets, visit www.anighttoremembertsc.com or call 727-741-9249.
All proceeds will benefit the Tarpon Springs Shepherd Center’s food mission program. The Tarpon Springs Shepherd Center is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization established in 1974. For information about the center, visit www.tsccenter.org.