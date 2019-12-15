CLEARWATER – The Rockapella Christmas show will roll into town a few days before Santa Claus this year.
The performance will be presented Sunday, Dec. 22, 7 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Tickets start at $30. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.atthecap.com.
For their Christmas show, these a capella superstars will perform holiday classics such as “Silver Bells,” “Santa Claus Is Coming to Town” and “White Christmas” with their original holiday hits “The Hope We Hold,” “Christmas Without You” and more.
They’ve become one of the world’s most sophisticated, lasting, and imitated vocal groups around today. Rockapella is possibly the most influential group out there in this new era of network television a cappella shows such as NBC’s “The Sing-Off,” movies like “Pitch Perfect,” and innumerable college vocal groups that own the corner of cool on campuses everywhere.
Since the early ’90s when they first achieved national television fame on PBS’s “Where in the World Is Carmen Sandiego?,” they’ve toured the globe and provided a funky powerful soundtrack to several generations of vocal music fans, while keeping it all fresh along the way. With buckets of catchy original pop songs, and complete contemporary revisions of sparkling Motown, pop, and soul classics, this group has always been the one to watch. The phrase “often imitated – never duplicated” applies here.
The current Rockapella lineup features Scott Leonard (since 1991, high tenor), Jeff Thacher (1993, vocal percussionist), Calvin Jones (2013, tenor), Mitchell Rains (2016, tenor) and Bryant Vance (2016, bass). This lineup marks a new generation of Rockapella, who remain keenly focused on musical excellence.
“People have a hard time believing it’s just us making all of that music. It’s still those same elements that make modern band music: percussion, bass, melody and harmonies,” said Leonard in a press release. Leonard is the group’s chief songwriter, arranger and an architect of their ever-evolving and imitated dynamic sound.
Leonard grew up in Indianapolis, Indiana, according to the group’s official website. He eventually departed the Hoosier State for the University of Tampa on a baseball scholarship. Somewhere along the way, he ended up a voice major. He sang in rock groups for Disney in both Orlando and Tokyo for two years, releasing solo albums while in Japan. Leonard’s soaring vocals, songwriting skills and gift for arranging music helped shape Rockapella’s characteristic sound.
Thacher is responsible for the astonishing percussion sounds in each Rockapella show.
Thacher was born into a musical family and began piano lessons at an early age. Later on, he amassed vocal and choral experience. He earned a degree in music and recording from Boston’s renowned Berklee College of Music.
Since joining Rockapella in 1993, Thacher been known as a pioneering giant among professional mouth drummers (a select group of beatboxers) who, as he likes to put it, “spit for a living.” His powerful virtuosity forms the funky rhythmic heartbeat of Rockapella.
“Our success is in the art of it – it’s not what you do, but how you do it,” said Thacher.
Jones was born and raised in East St. Louis, Illinois. He started singing at an early age, idolizing Michael Jackson and Stevie Wonder. He previously performed with the vocal group Men of Note and was featured in such theater productions as “Dreamgirls,” “Fabulous ’50s” and “Little Shop of Horrors.” Rockapella found Jones performing as a featured singer at Busch Gardens in Tampa.
Vance and Rains are the two newest members of Rockapella.
Rains also sang on the stages of Busch Gardens. He also toured the country with The Cat’s Pajamas.
Vance is a veteran singer. He performed as part of the cast in touring productions of Vocalisty and VocaPeople.
Together, the members of Rockapella have proven that forming original pop and soul magic onstage is what sets them apart.
“There’s nothing between us and the audience – it’s very human music – with nothing missing,” Thacher explained.
“We make it rock and make it interesting,” Leonard said.