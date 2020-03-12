CLEARWATER — Steve Hackett’s Selling England By The Pound Tour visits the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre on Sunday, March 22, 7:30 p.m.
Tickets start at $45.
Acclaimed by many to be Genesis’ finest album, “Selling England By The Pound” will be performed by Hackett and company in its entirety. Hackett is renowned as an immensely talented and innovative rock musician and was lead guitarist with Genesis as part of its classic lineup with Peter Gabriel, Phil Collins, Tony Banks and Mike Rutherford.
With Hackett’s versatility in both his electric guitar playing and his composing, he involves influences from many genres, including jazz, world music and blues and is also adept in his classical albums.
With Genesis, his guitar playing produced some of the most memorable moments, from the sensitivity of his acoustic sound on “Horizons and Blood on the Rooftops” to the dramatic rock guitar solos of “Firth of Fifth” and “Fountain of Salmacis.”
Steve Hackett, who was the lead guitarist with Genesis, will bring his Selling England By The Pound Tour to the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre on Sunday, March 22.