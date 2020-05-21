Applications reopen for the Pinellas Arts Community Relief Fund
Due to the generosity of donors and supporters of the arts community and the hard work of the fund committee in finding creative ways to raise money, applications are once again open for the Pinellas Arts Community Relief Fund.
These awards are intended to provide urgent financial support for Pinellas County artists, arts organizations and creative businesses that face immediate needs due to COVID-19. Award amounts are $500 for artists and between $500 and $1,500 for arts organizations and small creative businesses.
The fund is managed by the Pinellas Community Foundation. Visit pinellascf.org/pinellasartsrelief to apply or donate.
In order to qualify for relief funds, Pinellas County artists, arts organizations and small creative businesses need to demonstrate specific, current and immediate financial need. For individual artists, this may include rent, utilities, food, health care and other basic needs. Organization and business needs may take the form of rent, payroll, employee healthcare or other essential operating expenses.
The Pinellas Community Foundation asks the community to help grow this relief fund with individual contributions of any size.
The influence of COVID-19 has been devasting on the arts community according to a recent survey completed by Creative Pinellas. With the sudden cancellation of events and performances and closure of galleries, museums, arts organizations and creative businesses, the estimated loss of revenue and employee income over a 90-day period is a staggering $5.4 million.
The relief fund was established in late March by Creative Pinellas, the Pinellas Community Foundation, the Foundation for a Healthy St. Petersburg, and the St. Petersburg Arts Alliance to help ensure that the vibrant arts and cultural landscape of the community remains intact through this emergency.
After receiving hundreds of applications within a week of opening the fund, $97,800 has already been distributed to artists, arts organizations and creative businesses with urgent needs. The need has far outweighed funds raised though and additional support is needed. Donations of any size are appreciated.
Guild to host exhibit at library
CLEARWATER — The Tampa Bay Surface Design Guild will present an exhibit featuring the diverse and distinctive work of its members opening Thursday, May 21, in the first-floor Carnegie Gallery at the Clearwater Main Library, 100 N. Osceola Ave., Clearwater.
Surface design is the coloring, patterning, structuring and transformation of fabric, fiber and other materials and encompasses creative processes as wide-ranging as dyeing, painting, printing, stitching, embellishing, quilting, weaving, knitting, felting, beading, basket making, polymer clay, crochet and papermaking. The Tampa Bay Surface Design Guild Member Show will be viewable through Saturday, June 27.
“Being quarantined these past weeks has given many of our member artists the time and motivation to dust off and complete their unfinished projects while others are finding new inspiration and experimenting with techniques and unusual materials,” said Jodee Roberson, a guild member. “Presenting this work now for all to enjoy at the Clearwater Library is a great step towards our ‘new normal.’”
For information on the guild, visit www.surfacedesignguild.com.
DFAC is ready to welcome students back for a safe art class experience
DUNEDIN — The Dunedin Fine Art Center’s Gladys Douglas School of the Arts is currently registering for summer and fall session classes for children, teens and adults, with discounted tuition rates for DFAC members.
The staff at Dunedin Fine Art Center has been planning for two months how to safely open the facility when the time came. DFAC has always been a safe place for people to explore their creative passions.
“We hope all of our new health and safety protocols continue to make that true,” a press release stated. “From limiting class sizes to establishing social distancing spaces in the classrooms, we look forward to sharing our creative spaces once again.”
DFAC runs classes year-around. The classes are divided into six-week sessions and special Workshop Weeks. The Summer I session runs June 1 through July 12. Summer II is from July 13 through Aug. 23. The Fall I session will run Sept. 14 through Oct. 25, while the Fall II session finishes out the year from Nov. 2 through Dec. 20.
With over 100 options per session, there's bound to be something for everyone, including DFAC's new Food Arts offerings. Scholarships are available.
Daytime and evening are available as well as one day to week-long workshops in a variety of media.
For class descriptions and registration information, visit www.dfac.org or call 727-298-3322. The Dunedin Fine Art Center is at 1143 Michigan Blvd., Dunedin. The center will remain closed to the public until the first day of classes on June 1.
From the decreased class sizes to new social distancing policies, every effort is being made to help insure a positive class experience. All of the policies that DFAC has put in place, along the latest class offerings, can be found on their website.
DFAC issues call for upcoming exhibit
DUNEDIN — “Wish You Were Here,” a mail art exhibition, will run June 1-30 at Dunedin Fine Art Center, 1143 Michigan Blvd., Dunedin.
Submission are being sought. The exhibition will feature painted, drawn, collaged postcards created during the COVID-19 quarantine. This exhibition will be a celebration of our creative community still vibrant and active though apart — still feeding the flame of our collective passion for art and our friendships shared.
Submission guidelines are as follows:
• Use an average or oversized postcard should serve as the foundation of your artwork.
• Alter the postcards using the media of your choice — all media acceptable including collage and mixed media.
• Mail your artworks to DFAC, 1143 Michigan Blvd., Dunedin, FL 3469 via the USPS.
• Send by May 27.
• Works sold will share 40% commission with DFAC.
Pick-up date for submissions will be July 1.
For more information and a submission form, visit www.dfac.org/exhibit/wish-you-were-here-mail-art-exhibit.