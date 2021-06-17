CLEARWATER — Newfoundland singer-songwriter Alan Doyle will perform Thursday, March 10, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater.
Special guest Chris Trapper will open the show. Tickets, starting at $25, are on sale now. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
On tour in support of “Back to the Harbour,” his 2021 EP, Doyle was the lead singer of Canadian platinum selling band Great Big Sea, known for fusing traditional Newfoundland music with their own pop sensibilities. The group’s nine albums, double-disc hits retrospective and two DVD releases have all been declared gold or platinum and have sold a combined 1.2 million copies in Canada.
A 12-time Juno Award nominee, Doyle will have his full band playing with him. Doyle is also a best-selling author, actor, and appointee to the Order of Canada.
A follow-up to 2020’s “Rough Side Out,” "Back to the Harbour” continues to cement Doyle’s reputation as one of Canada's most treasured musicians and storytellers.
Opening for Doyle is Chris Trapper. With his soulful, honeyed tenor, sly humor and an uncanny knack for melody, Trapper has traveled the world over, performing to a dedicated and ever-growing fan base with nothing but his guitar and his songs.