DFAC summer exhibits to celebrate an emerging from isolation
DUNEDIN — After months of being closed to the public, the Dunedin Fine Art Center is ready to reopen its doors just in time for the summer.
As artists and art-lovers emerge from isolation, the center will celebrate the reopening with a number of summer exhibits. The center is ready to welcome both longtime friends and first-time visitors to its creative spaces and has taken steps to make everyone feels comfortable by implementing new health and safety protocols. Following city, county and state guidelines, including social distancing directives. Staff will wear masks and all visitors will be required to wear their own mask. Touchless thermometers will be found at the center’s three main entrances along with hand sanitizers. DFAC staff will be sanitizing high-touch areas regularly throughout the day.
Following is a look at the center’s summer exhibits:
• “Mary Louise Pollock: Women” — Runs June 1-Aug. 16 in the Syd Entel Founders Hall. The exhibit features 10 decades of exceptional women rendered in pastel from one of DFAC’s accomplished home-grown creators.
• “Wish You Were Here” — Runs June 1-30 in the Rossi Gallery. This mail art exhibition features painted, drawn, collaged postcards created during the COVID-19 quarantine.
• “Memento” — Runs June 12-Aug. 16 in the Gamble Family Gallery. This invitational exhibition displays treasured objects and their histories. Participating individuals are invited to select a single possession that tells the story of an important person or memory in their lives.
• “I’ve Come to Look for America” — Runs June 12-Aug. 16 in the Entel Family Gallery. This curated exhibition of 13 artists represents the complex cultural fabric of our country and beyond that–our humanity.
• “Laurie Maves: What’s in a Name” — Runs July 14-Aug. 16 in the Rossi Gallery. Laurie Maves, a Sarasota based painter, unveils larger than life paintings that explore a revolving communication of intuitive information addressing mortality’s intersection with divinity.
Works from DFAC’s award-winning Faculty will also be featured in DFAC’s 2nd Floor Teaching Gallery.
Gallery hours will be Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The DLM Children’s Art Museum is temporarily closed. Gallery admission is free.
The Dunedin Fine Art Center is at 1143 Michigan Blvd., Dunedin. For information, call 727-298-3322
Eight O’Clock Theatre announces 2020-21 season
LARGO — Eight O’Clock Theatre took to social media recently to announce its lineup for the upcoming season.
The shows were revealed between May 14 and 17 — one a day, announced by each director. EOT’s 2020-21 season will feature four musicals, including the following:
- “Something Rotten” — Oct. 30-Nov. 8, 2020
- “Sweet Charity” — March 5-21, 2021
- “Man of La Mancha” — May 14-23, 2021
- “Once” — Aug. 6-15, 2021
Since 1982, Eight O'Clock Theatre has entertained theater-goers in the Tampa Bay area with live performances, bringing Broadway, Off-Broadway and original productions to the stage, first in the Largo Community Center, and, since 1996, in the Tonne Playhouse at the Central Park Performing Arts Center, 105 Central Park Drive, Largo. For ticket information, call 727-587-6793 or visit www.eightoclocktheatre.com.
Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa reopens
TAMPA — Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa reopened May 21 under new and stringent “Safe and Sound” program guidelines.
The guidelines include multiple new initiatives designed to create a Hard Rock entertainment experience in an environment that helps to keep guests and team members safe. The program guidelines include:
- Temperature checks for all guests and team members prior to entry. Any guest or team member with a temperature above CDC guidelines will not be allowed entry.
- A requirement that all guests wear masks or cloth face coverings that meet CDC guidelines, without exception. Masks will be provided to guests, as needed.
- Thousands of alternating slot machines will be turned off, to help ensure social distancing on the casino floor.
New Plexiglas barriers will divide players at table games, poker games and customer service areas.
• 850 signs will be posted throughout the complex to encourage social distancing and help ensure adherence to Safe and Sound Program guidelines.
- More than 100 team members will be part of a new “Safe and Sound Clean Team” to focus on cleaning and disinfecting surfaces throughout the complex, with special emphasis on high-touch surfaces and common areas.
- Hand-sanitizing stations will be available on the casino floor, at the entrances and throughout the resort.
- Constant purification and disinfecting of the air flowing into the complex through the AtmosAir bipolar ionization system designed to destroy virus particles in the air and on surfaces.
- An overall 50 percent reduction in guest capacity throughout the resort.
Restaurant venues including Hard Rock Cafe and Rise Kitchen & Deli will be open with social distancing requirements in place. At opening, 200 of the 800 Seminole Hard Rock guestrooms will be available. The Seminole Hard Rock Event Center will remain closed until further notice. No events will take place at the pool complex until further notice.
“Hard Rock and Seminole Gaming have made a tremendous commitment to sanitary protocols and a safety-first mentality for both guests and team members,” said Jim Allen, CEO of Seminole Gaming and chairman of Hard Rock International. “We are making sure our resorts are safe and sound so our guests and team members have peace of mind when they return.”
City of Dunedin unveils public art project
DUNEDIN — The city of Dunedin is celebrating the first project to be completed under the Public Art Master Plan adopted by the city in 2018.
“Celebration” features a Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority donated bus shelter downtown at Main and Douglas, creatively enhanced by acclaimed artist Catherine Woods. The functional artwork is located across from Pioneer Park, a popular place for a variety of community activities.
“We have been in a years-long pursuit to create a public art master plan, find a credentialed art administrator and the necessary public funds to support making Dunedin an arts and culture destination,” said Jackie Nigro, chair of the city’s Arts & Culture Advisory Committee. “This project is a joint venture between PSTA, the First Methodist Church and the city of Dunedin Economic Development Department. The selection committee chose nationally known artist Catherine Woods to perform the bus shelter’s transformation into this charming work. We were most pleased when Catherine applied for the project and even more so when she was selected by the panel.”
"I was very pleased to partner on this artistic project and hope it brings a smile to the faces of our residents and visitors," said Robert Ironsmith, director of the Economic Development Department.
The Arts & Culture Advisory Committee recommended and the City Commission chose Elizabeth Brincklow of Elizabeth Brincklow Arts LLC, as its public art consultant in 2017. The Dunedin resident has a strong reputation as an arts leader in the Tampa Bay Region and authored the city of Dunedin’s Public Art Master Plan. In accordance with the plan, artworks are funded by a percentage of new development projects, by way of public private partnerships, acquired as gifts from individuals, foundations and other sources including departmental budgets. Dunedin counts more than 20 existing public artworks from small works to large-scale murals and sculptures.
“The challenge was to enhance an existing downtown bus shelter to make a statement about Dunedin,” said Brincklow. “The design problem was for Catherine Woods to solve, which she did to our delight. The elements are metal discs created in the spirit of Celebration. Each piece has cutout icons — water, a sailboat, orange slices, bicycle wheels, a thistle, and a puppy — all celebrating things Dunedin is known for.”
Additional features include circle shapes in the concrete floor of the shelter that repel water, echoing the art and making a dramatic appearance when it rains. St. Cate Fine Arts, a local fine arts collection management and preservation team, did the final installation of pieces and lighting.
Woods’ company, C Glass Studio, is based in St. Petersburg. Her large-scale public artworks in steel and glass, often as tall as 24 feet, can be seen throughout the greater Tampa Bay area and nationwide. Her favorite mediums for making art are stainless steel, aluminum, glass and tile.
“I saw the call for artists from the city of Dunedin and applied,” said Woods. “They wanted something to celebrate downtown, a joyful addition. When we were installing the pieces, people were so friendly and curious. The whole project was fun, happy, like a cheerful party all the time.”
Nigro says the success of the “Celebration” project prepares the Public Art Program for four upcoming projects of larger scale. However, as the program moves forward during the coronavirus pandemic, Dunedin City Manager Jennifer K. Bramley believes the little bus shelter offers something extra.
"It is perfect,” said Bramley. “Who would have thought when the project started that we would need it to boost our spirits during this difficult time.”