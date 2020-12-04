ST. PETE BEACH — If the idea of spending time competing for parking spaces and weaving through crowded shopping malls strikes you as particularly unpleasant this holiday season, an alternative destination will be available this weekend.
The St. Pete Beach Corey Area Craft Festival is back with brand new safety protocols in place. The festival will be presented Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 5-6, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., on Corey Avenue in downtown St. Pete Beach.
Presented by American Craft Endeavors, the 26th annual St. Pete Beach Corey Area Craft Festival will showcase both national and Tampa Bay area craft artisans. The annual event features a unique selection of affordable handmade crafts made in the United States, distinctive gift ideas for the season as well as seasonal green market offerings. The festival helps the community by supporting the arts, the Corey Avenue Merchants Association and the local economy.
The event is free and open to the public. For information, visit www.artfestival.com.
The popular two-day outdoor craft festival offers a chance for residents to peruse and shop for practical and whimsical works of quality, handmade art while enjoying the beautiful Florida weather. It’s a perfect opportunity to take a break from the mall. Shoppers can peruse thousands of unique, customizable and creative gift ideas. Pets on leashes are always welcome to join their human companions as they stroll through the festival, which includes a full green market of live plants, handmade soaps, delicious edibles and more. Adding to the pleasure of the outing, patrons can meet the artisans behind the works and discover the techniques and inspirations behind each creation.
Due to social distancing measures, visitors are asked to reserve their free time slots to attend via the Art Festival website at ArtFestival.com.
American Craft Endeavors have implemented a number of new safety measures. At the socially-distanced, outdoor event, all attendees are required to wear a mask while attending the festival, with the exception of children aged 2 and younger. Entrances and exits will be monitored for one-way traffic. Visitors should reserve a free time slot at ArtFestival.com.
The following additional protocols will be enforced:
• Social-distancing is required between artists and patrons, and patron groups.
• Patrons are asked to stay home if they have been diagnosed with COVID-19, awaiting test results for COVID-19, or show any symptoms of the virus.
• Guests are also asked to utilize hand-washing and sanitizing stations on a regular basis and avoid casual touching.
American Craft Endeavors present a number of juried outdoor craft showcases each year. Crafters are hand-selected from hundreds of applicants. All crafters remain on site for the duration of the festival. Visitors will find a vast array of artistic media, including folk art, pottery, personalized gifts, handmade clothing, basket weaving, beaded utensils, candles, cork assemblage, fabric design, fiber quilts, fused wax & glass, hair accessories, handbags and accessories, handmade cards, leather, mosaic, wood, painted wood, plaster craft, and stained glass.
Among those crafters selected to be part of this year’s festival is Seminole resident Barrie West.
West is a regular at American Craft Endeavors shows who has more than 30 years of experience as a professional artist. She has participated in art shows for more than 20 years, specializing in underwater, beach and Harley Davidson motorcycle scenes as well as light switches and murals. She works mainly with acrylic paint to create intense personal moments masterfully created on murals, canvas and other media.
According to West’s profile from American Craft Endeavors, she is “in her studio literally from sunrise to sunset.” Her dedication to her work is shown through every piece of her art.
“My philosophy of life and art are the same to create and enjoy,” West says in the press release. “It’s important to me that my art bring joy and happiness to all.”
For information about West’s work, visit www.BeachArtbyBarrie.com.
Also returning to this year’s festival is Terry Andrews of Ocala. Andrews is one of many Florida crafters scheduled to take part in the festival. The award-winning glass sculptor uses copper and fused glass to create his unique and oftentimes whimsical sculptures. His work can be seen in private collections around the world and grace the permanent collections of the Carter Center in Atlanta, Georgia, as well as the Carrolton Museum of Contemporary Art in Carrolton, Georgia.
Andrews also participates in juried fine art festivals across the country. This Florida native is also an accomplished musician. Originally from the Tampa area, he pursued a career in music until 1994. Always having an interest in glass, Andrews dabbled with the medium, first with blown glass and lamp work, heavy flat and carved glass sculpture.
His work has now evolved to include copper and fused glass sculptures. The fusing work is done in a kiln.
American Craft Endeavors produces some of the nation’s most exciting high-end juried craft shows in many of Florida’s vibrant downtown areas and popular tourist destinations including the Downtown Dunedin Art and Craft Festivals, the Siesta Fiesta Craft Festival and the Downtown Stuart Craft Festivals, among others. For information on the St. Pete Beach Corey Area Craft Festival and other American Craft Endeavors craft shows, visit www.artfestival.com or call 561-746-6615.