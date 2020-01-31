CLEARWATER — Lucinda Williams will perform Friday and Saturday, Feb. 7 and 8, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater.
Tickets start at $48.50. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
Williams will be joined by her band Buick 6. The American rock, folk, blues, and country music singer and songwriter has been carving out her own path for 40 years. She released her debut album “Ramblin’” in 1979 on Folkways Records. She followed up the next year with “Happy Woman Blues.” It would be eight years before her third studio album, “Lucinda Williams.” That album met with critical acclaim, but it wasn’t a big commercial success until its reissue in 2014.
In 1998, Williams released her highly-influential masterpiece “Car Wheels on a Gravel Road.” The influence of “Car Wheels on a Gravel Road” is immeasurable, and it is considered one of the cornerstones of what is now called Americana. Following its release, the record was named Best Album of 1998 in the Village Voice’s annual “Pazz & Jop” critics poll and received a 4-star review in Rolling Stone, while garnering critical praise throughout the press. The album went on to win the Grammy for Best Contemporary Folk Album and Rolling Stone has ranked it No. 304 on their list of the “500 Greatest Albums of All Time.”
The past decade brought further development, both musically and personally, evidenced on albums like “West” in 2007, and “Blessed” in 2011. Those albums retained much of Williams’ trademark melancholy and southern Gothic starkness, but also exuded more rays of light and hope. This all lead to the 2014 release of Williams’ first double studio album “Down Where the Spirit Meets the Bone,” followed by the 2016 release of her second double album, “The Ghosts of Highway 20.” Both albums received overwhelming praise from the media and fans, thus proving that Williams’ songwriting is as strong and important as it has ever been.