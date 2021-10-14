CLEARWATER — Todd Rundgren will perform Sunday and Monday, Oct. 24 and 25, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater.
Tickets, starting at $39, are on sale now. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
The first night of the two-night performance will be devoted to side one of his critically acclaimed album “A Wizard, A True Star,” along with a featured selection of songs throughout his career. The following night will be devoted to side two of the album along with another set of career-spanning hits.
“A Wizard, A True Star,” the title of Rundgren's 1973 solo album, aptly sums up the contributions of this multi-faceted artist to state-of-the-art music. As a songwriter, video pioneer, producer, recording artist, computer software developer, conceptualist and interactive artist, Rundgren has made a lasting impact on both the form and content of popular music.
Born and raised in Philadelphia, Rundgren began playing guitar as a teenager, going on to found and front The Nazz, the quintessential 1960s cult group. In 1969, he left the band to pursue a solo career, recording his debut offering, the legendary “Runt.” But it was 1972's seminal “Something/Anything?,” on which he played all the instruments, sang all the vocal parts, and acted as his own producer, that catapulted him into the superstar limelight. It was followed by such landmark LPs as “The Hermit of Mink Hollow” and “A Wizard, A True Star,” as well as such hit singles as “I Saw the Light,” “Hello It's Me,” “Can We Still Be Friends” and “Bang the Drum.”
In 1974, Rundgren formed Utopia, an entirely new approach to the concept of interactive musicianship, and embarked on an extensive round of touring and recording. Standout Utopia offerings included “Oops! Wrong Planet,” “Adventures in Utopia” and “Oblivion.” Along the way, Utopia combined technical virtuosity and creative passion to create music that, for millions, defined the term "progressive rock."
Rundgren's myriad production projects include albums by Patti Smith, Psychedelic Furs, Meat Loaf, Grand Funk Railroad and more. Rounding out his reputation as rock's Renaissance Man, Rundgren composed all the music and lyrics for Joe Papp's 1989 Off-Broadway production of “Joe Orton's Up Against It,” the screenplay commissioned by The Beatles for what was meant to have been their third motion picture. He also has composed the music for a number of television series, including “Pee Wee’s Playhouse” and “Crime Story.”