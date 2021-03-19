CLEARWATER — Classic Albums Live will return to the Tampa Bay area to perform Tom Petty’s “Damn the Torpedoes” album on Friday, May 7, 8 p.m., at the Nancy and David Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater.
Tickets are limited and start at $35. Visit www.RuthEckerdHall.com.
“Damn the Torpedoes,” Petty’s breakthrough album, reached No. 2 on the Billboard album chart and was certified triple-platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America. Two songs made the Top 15 on the Billboard singles chart, including “Don’t Do Me Like That” at No. 10 and “Refugee” at No. 15.
This isn’t just a cover band: Classic Albums Live forgoes the gimmickry of costumes and impersonations, putting the music first. These world-class musicians tackle iconic music, concentrating solely on recreating it as you remember it from the original recording. The attention to detail is staggering — every sound from the album is re-created live on stage by world-class musicians assembled for each album presentation.
The performance will be presented at 50% capacity. In addition to frequent multi-layer sanitization of the venue, new XONAR technology has been installed that uses thermal imaging sensors to detect elevated body temperature. Appropriate face coverings will be required inside the facility, contact is being minimized and hand sanitizer stations are readily available. For more information, including social safety guidelines, visit www.rutheckerdhall.com/facility-safety-protocols.