TARPON SPRINGS — Bachelors of Broadway will perform Saturday, March 11, 7 p.m., at the Tarpon Springs Performing Arts Center, 324 Pine St., Tarpon Springs.
Tickets start at $32 for members and $35 for nonmembers. Call 727-942-5605 or visit tarponarts.org.
Take a trio of dashing men, add soaring melodies from stage and screen, and then refine the sound with contemporary three-part vocal harmony — you've got a ticket to Bachelors of Broadway: Gentlemen of the Theatre.
The three-man act features symphonic arrangements of songs from modern and classic musicals such as “Wicked,” “The Phantom of the Opera,” “Jersey Boys,” “42nd Street,” “Hamilton,” “Miss Saigon,” “The Greatest Showman,” “Dear Evan Hansen,” “Les Miserables,” and many more. Starring New York City's top theatrical talent, Bachelors of Broadway offers a fresh take on audience favorites that have captivated millions worldwide.
Created in 2022 by the same producing team responsible for Shades of Bublé, Two on Tap, and NYC3, this new take on classic and contemporary songs from stage and screen marries the magic of Broadway with artful new musical settings. Imagine “A Million Dreams” from “The Greatest Showman” as if it were performed by a classical crossover group, or audience favorite “Pure Imagination” with a soulful pop groove straight out of “The Wiz.”
Audiences love the familiar melodies from Rodgers and Hammerstein — “The King and I,” “Carousel,” and “South Pacific” — joined together in an original orchestral medley, and the animated musical films that reinvigorated Broadway in recent years — “Aladdin,” “Tarzan,” and “Hercules” — get their own beautiful medley as well.