A number of new movies and limited television series will debut this week, including the following titles opening in theaters or premiering via video on demand on various streaming platforms:
‘The Flash’
Genre: Superhero
Cast: Ezra Miller, Sasha Calle, Michael Shannon, Ron Livingston, Maribel Verdú, Kiersey Clemons, Antje Traue, and Michael Keaton
Director: Andy Muschietti
Rated: PG-13
Worlds collide in “The Flash” when Barry uses his superpowers to travel back in time in order to change the events of the past.
But when his attempt to save his family inadvertently alters the future, Barry becomes trapped in a reality in which General Zod has returned, threatening annihilation, and there are no superheroes to turn to. That is, unless Barry can coax a very different Batman out of retirement and rescue an imprisoned Kryptonian … albeit not the one he’s looking for. Ultimately, to save the world that he is in and return to the future that he knows, Barry’s only hope is to race for his life. But will making the ultimate sacrifice be enough to reset the universe?
The film will be released on June 16 by Warner Bros. Pictures and DC Studios.
‘Elemental’
Genre: Computer-animated romantic comedy-drama
Cast: Leah Lewis, Mamoudou Athie, Ronnie del Carmen, Shila Ommi, Wendi McLendon-Covey, Catherine O'Hara, Mason Wertheimer, Joe Pera, and Matt Yang King.
Director: Peter Sohn
Rated: PG
Disney and Pixar’s “Elemental” is an all-new, original feature film set in Element City, where Fire-, Water-, Earth- and Air-residents live together. The story introduces Ember, a tough, quick-witted and fiery young woman, whose friendship with a fun, sappy, go-with-the-flow guy named Wade challenges her beliefs about the world they live in.
The film is scheduled to be theatrically released June 16 by Walt Disney Pictures and Pixar Animation.
‘Jagged Mind’
Genre: Psychological horror
Cast: Maisie Richardson-Sellers and Shannon Woodward
Director: Kelley Kali
Not rated
When Billie starts dating a mysterious new girlfriend, she suffers blackouts and strange visions that feel like she’s living the same moments of her life over and over.
The film will be released June 15 on Hulu.
‘Extraction 2’
Genre: Action and thriller
Cast: Chris Hemsworth, Golshifteh Farahani, Adam Bessa, Olga Kurylenko, Daniel Bernhardt, Tinatin Dalakishvili, and Idris Elba
Director: Sam Hargrave
Rated: R
Chris Hemsworth returns as Tyler Rake in “Extraction 2,” the sequel to Netflix's blockbuster action film “Extraction.” After barely surviving the events of the first movie, Rake is back as the Australian black ops mercenary, tasked with another deadly mission: rescuing the battered family of a ruthless Georgian gangster from the prison where they are being held.
Hemsworth reunites with director Sam Hargrave, with Joe and Anthony Russo's AGBO producing and Joe Russo writing. Golshifteh Farahani reprises her role from the first film, with Adam Bessa, Olga Kurylenko, Daniel Bernhardt and Tinatin Dalakishvili also co-starring.
The film will be released by Netflix on June 16.
‘The Blackening’
Genre: Horror and comedy
Cast: Grace Byers, Jermaine Fowler, Melvin Gregg, X Mayo, Perkins, Antoinette Robertson, Sinqua Walls, Jay Pharoah, and Yvonne Orji
Director: Tim Story
Rated: R
“The Blackening” centers around a group of Black friends who reunite for a Juneteenth weekend getaway only to find themselves trapped in a remote cabin with a twisted killer. Forced to play by his rules, the friends soon realize this isn’t a game.
The film will be released on June 16 by Lionsgate.
