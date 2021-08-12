Raise your hands: How many of you still visit your local comic book store every month to pick up the newest issues of your favorite titles? How many of you participate in a pull list program with a comic book vendor to ensure you never miss an issue? How many of you have managed to maintain your loyalty to specific publishers despite reboots, retcons and relaunches? And how many of you are like me — a Gen Xer who has to Google the names of half the characters in new superhero films?
OK, maybe not half of them.
This may come as a shock, but I actually stopped buying new comic books around 1983. In fact, by the time I graduated from high school, I had dispensed with most of my collection. Years later when I started collecting comic books again, I limited myself to titles published between 1960 and 1980 since these were the ones I enjoyed reading in my childhood.
So, to be honest, hearing character names like King Shark and Bloodsport doesn’t do much for me. Even Harley Quinn falls outside of the time range with which I am most familiar, but everyone with even a passing interest in comic books knows who she is. Not recognizing key characters that debuted in comic books after 1983 doesn’t necessarily mean I won’t take an interest in a film based on that subject matter. It just means that the movie will have to work a little harder to engage me. If anyone is up to that task, it’s James Gunn.
Gunn wrote and directed “The Suicide Squad,” the latest film in the DC Extended Universe. It is the tenth film in the franchise, and serves as a standalone sequel to 2016’s “Suicide Squad,” although it could just as easily be viewed as a relaunch of the property because only a few cast members from the previous film reprise their roles. “The Suicide Squad” was released theatrically by Warner Bros. Pictures Aug. 5, and was simultaneously made available on the streaming service HBO Max. It will continue to be available on HBO Max for one month from the premiere.
What does Gunn bring to the table? In this case, he brings blood and gore: buckets of blood and a glut of gore. It’s above and beyond anything audiences have seen in a big budget superhero movie, but the ultra-violence gives the outing a brash, cheeky grindhouse quality that is a perfect fit for the story at hand. Keep in mind that this film is rated R for strong violence and gore, language throughout, some sexual references, drug use and brief graphic nudity.
For those who aren’t well acquainted with the source material, Task Force X — which has earned the pertinent nickname Suicide Squad — is a clandestine black-ops unit primarily made up of supervillains plucked from their prison cells. Using the promise of a commuted sentence — or threats — to induce them, members are selected on a case-by-case basis for a variety of hopeless missions, with objectives that are generally unachievable for anyone with a conscience. The program is based out of Belle Reve, the prison with the highest mortality rate in the United States according to Amanda Waller (Viola Davis). Waller helms the initiative and, like the criminals she exploits, doesn’t seem to have a moral code. To be clear: Anyone tapped to be on Task Force X team is expendable.
Gunn makes good use of that critical story element immediately in a brutal opening sequence that unexpectedly turns into a massacre. It sets the tone for the rest of the film: mayhem and carnage balanced by surprising moments of poignancy. “The Suicide Squad” deftly offsets its excesses with melancholy and its violence with tenderness. Gunn injects a comedic tone while dealing with some intensely serious themes.
The story in a nutshell: Waller taps Bloodsport (Idris Elba), a mercenary with access to a technologically-advanced suit and weapons that only he can use, for her latest do-or-die mission. When he initially refuses, she basically threatens to throw his teenage daughter in jail for shoplifting and suggests she won’t survive the experience. Joining Bloodsport are Peacemaker (John Cena), King Shark (CGI with voice provided by Sylvester Stallone), Polka-Dot Man (David Dastmalchian), and Ratcatcher 2 (Daniela Melchior). Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie) eventually catches up with them at their destination. The team is sent to the South American island nation of Corto Maltese following a coup that has left an anti-American regime in power. Their mission isn’t to restore democracy, though: They are there to destroy Jötunheim, a Nazi-era laboratory that is housing “Project Starfish.” Anyone who has watched the trailer can guess what — or who — that is. Heading up the research is the scientist and metahuman Gaius Grieves, better known as the Thinker (Peter Capaldi).
Gunn, who directed both Guardians of the Galaxy films for Marvel Studios, is given the opportunity to push the boundaries of the superhero genre in “The Suicide Squad.” He draws on his experience with Troma Entertainment to deliver an unabashedly gross, gruesome and outrageous spectacle. The pacing is brisk, so the viewer is quickly swept from the hilarious to the horrific, from the absurd to the atrocious, and from the poignant to the apocalyptic. The ensemble cast shines, with each actor painting an intense, frenetic profile of these larger- and weirder-than-life characters. As always, Robbie brings subtle charm to Harley’s malevolent tendencies. Elba adds a layer of dignity and decency to the ruthless Bloodsport. Dastmalchian practically steals the show when he reveals Polka-Dot Man’s tragic backstory.
And then there’s Cena. Cena’s portrayal of Peacemaker is particularly disturbing. He underscores the character’s terrifying narrowmindedness and cruel fanaticism that is best illustrated when the character claims he loves peace so much that he doesn’t care how many men, women and children he has to kill to get it.
It's not just the blood and gore that sets this film apart from previous DCEU projects. “The Suicide Squad” has as much in common with the old war films “Kelly’s Heroes” and “The Dirty Dozen” as it does with anything that has sprung from the pages of a comic book in the last 15 years.
“I don’t come at any movie I make thinking how I’m going to set it apart from other movies,” Gunn said in the film’s production notes. “I just come from the point of view of telling a story I want to tell as well as I possibly can, and ‘The Suicide Squad’ was exceptionally exciting to me. I was emboldened by everyone’s faith in me to take whatever risks, kill whatever characters, tell the story in whatever outlandish way I wanted ... total freedom. I was enlivened by the whole process.”
That level of creative freedom isn’t common in Hollywood — particularly when it comes to adapting comic book properties for the big screen. “The Suicide Squad” is on par with “Deadpool” and “Logan” in terms of challenging viewers’ expectations.
“I have loved the Suicide Squad since I was very young,” Gunn added. “They’re one of my favorite groups of comic book anti-heroes. I’m always interested in people who have not lived their best lives and have an opportunity to become something better — a chance at redemption. Some of them take it, some don’t; it’s humanity in all its various degrees of morality, and I get to put it on screen in a really grand, exciting way, with aliens and monsters and a walking shark.”
As overcrowded and lurid as it appears from the onset, “The Suicide Squad” is wonderfully irreverent and dizzyingly fun. The violence, satire and gory action are effectively counterbalanced by character sketches revealing genuine vulnerability and compassion. The script forces us to reassess the way we define heroes and villains and, in the end, it leaves little doubt who is ultimately responsible. A nihilistic circus that outperforms its predecessor, Gunn’s film is both sentimental and unsettling, and I’d rank it among the best the DCEU has to offer.