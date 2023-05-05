ST. PETERSBURG — “One Night of Queen,” a touring stage show, will be presented Sunday, May 14, 7 p.m., at the Duke Energy Center for the Arts — Mahaffey Theater, 400 First St. S., St. Petersburg.
Tickets start at $48.50. Visit TheMahaffey.com.
Featuring Great Britain’s Gary Mullen & the Works, the production re-creates a complete Queen concert, with pomp, power and unforgettable songs. The band has been playing to sold-out houses since May 2002 in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, South Africa and New Zealand.
Mullen struts around the stage and excites his audience just as Mercury once did, mimicking his behaviors and style to bring the passion of Queen to a new generation.
Mullen and his band will deliver renditions of classic songs such as “Killer Queen,” “We are the Champions,” “Bohemian Rhapsody,” and many more.
Mullen has been a lifelong Queen fan. His career as Freddie started in 2000, when his wife and his mother secretly applied to the Granada TV show “Stars in Their Eyes.” Mullen won the overall Live Grand Final, polling 864,838 votes, more than double the runner-up and setting the all-time record for votes on the show. Mullen is featured in the “Stars in Their Eyes” video, CD and book and has represented the UK on “Euro Stars in Their Eyes.”
After the television experience, Mullen performed as a solo artist but immediately started to receive rave reviews and was encouraged by the audience reaction. In 2002, he created “One Night of Queen” and formed his band the Works.
Since then, “One Night of Queen” has gone from strength to strength. One of the hardest working bands in the industry, Gary Mullen & the Works have consistently performed over 150 shows per year in a variety of countries in recent years.