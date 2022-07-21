A number of new movies will be released this week, including the following films opening in theaters or debuting via video on demand on various streaming platforms:
‘Nope’
- Genre: Science fiction and horror
- Cast: Daniel Kaluuya, Keke Palmer, and Steven Yeun
- Director: Jordan Peele
- Rated: R
Oscar winner Jordan Peele disrupted and redefined modern horror with “Get Out” and then “Us.” Now, he reimagines the summer movie with a new pop nightmare: the expansive horror epic, “Nope.”
The film reunites Peele with Oscar winner Daniel Kaluuya, who is joined by Keke Palmer and Oscar nominee Steven Yeun as residents in a lonely gulch of inland California who bear witness to an uncanny and chilling discovery.
The film is scheduled to be released July 22 by Universal Pictures.
‘Anything’s Possible’
- Genre: Coming-of-age romantic comedy
- Cast: Eva Reign, Abubakr Ali, and Renée Elise Goldsberry
- Director: Billy Porter
- Rated: PG-13
“Anything’s Possible” is a delightfully modern Gen Z coming-of-age story that follows Kelsa (Eva Reign), a confident high school girl who is trans, as she navigates through senior year. When her classmate Khal (Abubakr Ali) gets a crush on her, he musters up the courage to ask her out, despite the drama he knows it could cause. What transpires is a romance that showcases the joy, tenderness, and pain of young love.
The film is scheduled to be released July 22 on Amazon Prime Video.
‘My Old School’
- Genre: Documentary
- Cast: Alan Cumming, Clare Grogan, and Lulu
- Director: Jono McLeod
- Not rated
In 1993, 16-year-old Brandon Lee enrolled at Bearsden Academy, a secondary school in a well-to-do suburb of Glasgow, Scotland. What followed over the next two years would become the stuff of legend.
Brandon had been privately tutored in Canada while he accompanied his mother, an opera diva, on tour before her tragic death. The preternaturally bright student surprised teachers by blazing toward his goal of entering medical school, displaying a wealth of knowledge beyond his years. Brandon found friends despite his initial awkwardness, taking bullied students under his wing, introducing classmates to seminal retro bands, and even starring in the school's production of South Pacific. But then his unbelievable secret was revealed.
Filmmaker Jono McLeod returns to his old school for a nostalgic look at the strange but true story of his former classmate, Brandon Lee. Utilizing playful, period-specific animation, a pitch-perfect soundtrack, the memories of students and teachers, and the talents of Alan Cumming to bring the tale to life, “My Old School” offers more than one surprise along the way.
‘Bundles’
- Genre: Drama and thriller
- Cast: Yovanna Harris, Naysa Young, Tanisha Adams, Alexis Jacquelyn Smith, Layla Khepri, Karen Cult, Kevin Tan, Lisa Renee Marshall, and Imonte Ford
- Directors: Ryan Jordan and Jeffery Leslie
- Not rated
A schoolgirl's harmless plot for revenge inspires a lucrative business, until a group of friends find themselves in a hairy situation.
The film is scheduled to be released July 22 through Gravitas Ventures.
‘Best Foot Forward’
- Genre: Kids and family
- Cast: Logan Marmino, Stephen Schneider, Joy Suprano, and Peyton Jackson
- Director: Victor Nelli Jr.
- Rated: TV-Y
Based on the book “Just Don’t Fall” by paralympic athlete, author, motivational speaker and comedian Josh Sundquist, the series follows 12-year-old Josh Dubin (Logan Marmino) as he goes from homeschool to public school, eager to experience everything middle school has to offer. But along the way, Josh also faces a brand-new set of challenges, including how to get an entire school of kids to see past his prosthetic leg, and get to know him for who he is.
The series is scheduled to debut July 22 on Apple TV+.
‘The Last Movie Stars’
- Genre: Documentary
- Director: Ethan Hawke
“The Last Movie Stars” is an epic six-part documentary from CNN Films and HBO Max that chronicles Paul Newman and Joanne Woodward’s iconic careers and decades-long partnership.
Director Ethan Hawke brings life and color to this definitive history of their dedication to their art, philanthropy, and each other. Through long lost transcriptions of interviews with Paul, Joanne and those close to them, brought to life by the voices of contemporary actors, viewers are given an intimate front row seat to the lives and careers of the couple that would go on to forge an unmatched cultural legacy.
Academy Award-winning director, writer and producer Martin Scorsese serves as executive producer.
The series will be released July 21 on HBO Max.
