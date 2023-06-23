CLEARWATER — Colbie Caillat and Gavin DeGraw will take the stage Friday, June 30, 7 p.m., at The Sound at Coachman Park, 255 Drew St., Clearwater.
Tickets start at $39. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
Colbie Caillat has been honored with two Grammy Awards and five nominations and has accumulated more than 15 billion streams. Her debut album “Coco” hit No. 5 on the Billboard Top 200 Albums chart and is certified triple platinum, while her platinum selling follow-up album “Breakthrough” landed at No. 1 on the Billboard album chart.
Including her breakthrough hit “Bubbly,” which is certified platinum, her radio career features eight No. 1 and/or Top 10 singles including “Realize,” “Try,” and her Grammy winning duet with Jason Mraz, “Lucky.”
In 2018, Caillat’s country quartet, Gone West, debuted with a performance at the Grand Ole Opry and two years later, reached the Top 30 on the Country Airplay charts with the RIAA certified gold single “What Could’ve Been,” from the “Canyons” album. Her live show is personal and engaging in any setting and she has become an expert storyteller.
Caillat recenlty finished recording a new album in Nashville, Tennessee. The first two singles from the album are “Worth It” and “Pretend.”
Throughout her career, she has been an avowed spokesperson and supporter for ASPCA, the Surfrider Foundation, Save The Music, Farm Sanctuary and The Humane Society of the United States.
Grammy Award-nominated multiplatinum singer and songwriter DeGraw’s inimitable voice and soulful style boldly bloomed on his 2003 platinum-certified full-length debut, “Chariot.” It included the gold single “Follow Through,” as well as both platinum hits, “Chariot” and “I Don’t Want to Be.”
In 2008, his self-titled second album bowed in the Top 10 of the Billboard Top 200 powered by the platinum-selling single “In Love with a Girl.” In 2011, the gold-certified “Sweeter” saw him return to the Top 10 as the single “Not Over You” went four times platinum. Meanwhile, his 2013 duet with Caillat, “We Both Know,” garnered a Grammy Award nomination in the category of Best Song Written for Visual Media for “Safe Haven.”
DeGraw is the rare talent who could seamlessly share the stage with Billy Joel and the Allman Brothers or Maroon 5 and Shania Twain. In 2016, “Something Worth Saving” brought widespread critical applause from USA Today, Billboard, Entertainment Tonight, and Huffington Post.
With a front row seat to this wonderfully wild life led by his late parents Lynne and John Wayne DeGraw, Gavin DeGraw recounts his most meaningful memories and valuable lessons on his seventh full-length offering, “Face the River” from RCA Records. Now, he stitches together a timeless tale of his own soundtracked by a signature fusion of pop, soul, country, folk and funk.