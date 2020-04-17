CLEARWATER – Pop music icon Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons will return next year to Clearwater for two shows at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater.
The performances will take place Thursday and Friday, March 25 and 26, at 8 p.m. These shows were rescheduled due to the pandemic. Tickets purchased for the concerts originally scheduled for Friday and Saturday, April 3 and 4, will be honored on the new dates. Tickets start at $63.25 are on sale now. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
The original Jersey boy himself, Frankie Valli is a true American legend. His incredible career with the Four Seasons, as well as his solo success, has spawned countless hit singles, with unforgettable tunes such as “Sherry,” “Walk Like a Man,” “Rag Doll,” “December '63 (Oh What A Night),” “Can't Take My Eyes Off Of You” and “Grease.” In 2015, “Big Girls Don’t Cry” was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame. Valli’s songs have been omnipresent in other iconic movies such as “The Deer Hunter,” “Dirty Dancing,” “Mrs. Doubtfire,” “Conspiracy Theory” and “The Wanderers.” As many as 200 artists have done cover versions of Valli’s “Can’t Take My Eyes Off Of You,” from Nancy Wilson’s jazz treatment to Lauryn Hill’s hip-hop makeover.
Valli’s long-lasting career has also led to the overwhelming success of the Broadway musical “Jersey Boys,” which chronicles the incredible career of Valli and the Four Seasons and features all of their greatest hits. The “Jersey Boys” juggernaut has now been seen by more than 26 million people worldwide, won four Tony Awards including Best Musical in 2006. It is the 15th longest running show in Broadway history.
Valli and the Four Seasons have sold more than 175 million records worldwide. The band is made up of Robby Robinson, music director and keyboard player; Landon Beard, singer and dancer; Brian Brigham, singer and dancer; Todd Fournier, singer and dancer; Brandon Brigham, singer and dancer; Craig Pilo, drums; John Menzano, bass; John Schroeder, guitar; Rick Keller, sax, keyboards and percussion; and Robbie Angelucci, guitar. They continue to tour throughout the United States and abroad to packed houses receiving nightly standing ovations from thrilled fans of multiple generations.