CLEARWATER — “The Man in Black: A Tribute to Johnny Cash” will be presented Friday, Feb. 24, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater.
Tickets start at $29.50. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
The tribute features Shawn Barker. With his strikingly similar looks, baritone voice and mannerisms, Barker’s uncanny resemblance to the original "Man in Black" revitalizes the true character and spirit of Johnny Cash himself for a one-of-a-kind show. The energetic show features Barker in character throughout the entire evening, walking the audience through each era of Cash’s life and music, including hits like “Folsom Prison Blues,” “I Walk the Line,” “A Boy Named Sue,” “Hurt” and “Ring of Fire,” complete with a full backing band.
Barker’s first “Man in Black” show was held in 2004 at a casino in Niagara Falls, New York. Since then, Barker has performed over 1,000 shows in 12 countries, selling more than half a million tickets over the course of his career.
Born and raised in a working-class suburb of St. Louis, Barker took a schoolboy love for singing in church with his family and turned it into a career. The path to his current success wasn’t a straight line from gospel choir to Johnny Cash tribute act. After serving his country in the army, Barker returned home to Missouri, took a job as a carpenter, and spent all of his free time learning how to play the guitar.
Barker developed strength and versatility in his voice by modeling his crooning on a cast of legends, including Cash, Elvis Presley, Roy Orbison, Buddy Holly and Gene Vincent. His performances quickly turned from hobby to profession, and Barker’s first touring gigs were portraying Elvis.
Everything changed, however, when Barker was asked to audition for the part of Cash in a Hollywood production, as it became evident to the director and Barker himself that Cash was his true calling.