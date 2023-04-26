The Florida Orchestra’s 2023-2024 season will open with Holst’s The Planets, conducted by Music Director Michael Francis, with performances on Sept. 30 and Oct. 1.
The season will conclude with performances of Mahler’s Resurrection Symphony, scheduled for May 25 and 26, 2024.
Season packages are on sale now at FloridaOrchestra.org. Premium curated packages are offered for the classical Hough Family Foundation Masterworks, Raymond James Pops and Morning Matinee series. For information, email ticketcenter@floridaorchestra.org or call 727-892-3337.
Concerts are presented at several venues, including the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa; the Duke Energy Center for the Arts — Mahaffey Theater, 400 First St. S., St. Petersburg; and Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater.
Inspired by the 100th anniversary of Gershwin’s groundbreaking “Rhapsody in Blue,” Francis is featuring a wide range of American composers from Aaron Copland to Wynton Marsalis alongside global masterpieces from Beethoven, Tchaikovsky, Mozart, Dvorak and more.
In the Raymond James Pops series, the circus meets the symphony in Cirque Dances with Troupe Vertigo, in addition to Twist & Shout, a tribute to 60 years of The Beatles in America; a supersonic Sci-Fi Spectacular of space-themed movie and TV music; and the very merry tradition of Holiday Pops.
Said Francis, a Brit who became an American citizen in 2019: “This season we’ll take audiences on a journey across America’s musical landscape, as we explore our musical roots and where we are today. Alongside the story of American music, we will delight our Tampa Bay community with beloved classics from around the world.”
Francis will conduct featured soloist Stewart Goodyear in “Rhapsody in Blue” on Feb. 17 and 18.
“This revolutionary work deserves to be put on a pedestal and celebrated as one of the most important pieces of American art. So much of America’s heritage is on display in one extraordinary piece,” said Francis, who will enter his ninth season with TFO.
The concert also will spotlight works by three more American composers: jazz great Wynton Marsalis’ Herald, “Holler & Hallelujah”; Grammy Award winner Mason Bates’ “Alternative Energy”; and the legendary Leonard Bernstein’s “Three Dance Episodes” from “On the Town.”
Plus, the 13 Hough Family Foundation Masterworks concerts will include an unlisted “mystery piece” chosen by Francis.
“We’ve put a lot of thought into each short piece, which will enhance the concert in an unexpected and memorable way and reveal something new,” Francis said.
Copland’s “Appalachian Spring” will be performed on Oct. 21 and 22, showcasing the beauty of the distinctly American sound.
“Copland saw how the power of music can unite a country; he created an open, pioneering sound that tapped straight into the psyche and soul of the American people,” Francis said.
The program also will feature Grammy-nominated baritone Jubilant Sykes performing American spirituals that highlight our African-American heritage.
More big moments in TFO’s core classical series include Dvorak’s New World Symphony, set for April 12-14, and Beethoven’s Eroica Symphony, to be performed April 5-7.
Other works by American composers will include Samuel Barber’s Violin Concerto, Jan. 19-20, with soloist Stella Chen; Missy Mazzoli’s “Sinfonia (For Orbiting Spheres),” Jan. 6-7; John Adams’ “The Chairman Dances: Foxtrot for Orchestra,” April 5-7; and more.
TFO will bring a wide range of world-renowned guest artists to Tampa Bay stages, including guest conductor Jonathon Heyward of the Baltimore Symphony, the only Black music director of a major U.S. orchestra. He’ll conduct a program of Mozart’s Violin Concerto No. 4 and more.
Pianist Yulianna Avdeeva will make her TFO debut in Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini. George Li will perform Chopin’s Piano Concerto No. 2, Javier Perianes returns for Beethoven’s Emperor Concerto, and Julian Rachlin will be conductor and violinist for a program that pairs him with violinist/violist Sarah McElravy for Mozart’s Sinfonia Concertante.
TFO’s concertmaster, Jeffrey Multer will join principal cello Yoni Draiblate for Brahms’ Double Concerto and principal clarinet Natalie Hoe for Stravinsky’s “Ebony Concerto.”
All Hough Family Foundation Masterworks concerts include pre-concert conversations, which explore the stories behind the music with guest artists and conductors, starting one hour before the performance.
For tickets and information, visit FloridaOrchestra.org.