ST. PETERSBURG — Chart-topping British tenor Jonathan Antoine will perform a special holiday concert Thursday, Dec. 23, 7:30 p.m., at the Duke Energy Center for the Arts — Mahaffey Theater, 400 First St. S., St. Petersburg.
Tickets start at $35. Visit TheMahaffey.com.
Following a concert at London’s Cadogan Hall in November, Antoine crossed the Atlantic to play a series of shows billed as “Jonathan Antoine’s ChristmasLand Live.” Coinciding with his U.S. tour dates, Antoine also released a CD/DVD package called “ChristmasLand Platinum Edition” Dec. 3. An updated version of his first-ever Christmas album, this package released via Loki Recordings features brand new tracks, including collection's first single “The Prayer.”
“In 2012, I nervously sang the song for an audience through a certain well-known talent show program,” Antoine said in a press release promoting the new release. “Now as the passing of 10 years quickly looms on the horizon it seems only appropriate to revisit what has firmly cemented itself as the root of my career.”
Most people initially discovered the tenor when he appeared on the 2012 “Britain’s Got Talent” series. On the program, he sang in a duo Charlotte Jaconelli. The emotional and inspiring audition, consecutive semi-final and final performances had the UK viewers going wild. With the media frenzy that followed the audition airing, it was the beginning of a whirlwind of television appearances and a documentary, performances all over Europe as well as creating the first album, “Together,” all at the age of 17.
“Perhaps Love,” the duo’s second album, followed. It featured solos from each artist, hinting that separate careers were approaching. Antoine and Jaconelli did part, each with their own contract to pursue individual aspirations.
In 2014, Antoine released “Tenore,” his debut solo album.
The much-anticipated album showcased the tenor’s growth and hard work training his voice. It contains classics such as “La Donna e Mobile,” “Panis Angelicus,” and a tribute to Mario Lanza with “Be My Love.”
Just before release date, Antoine was asked to perform in the finale concert of the month-long iTunes festival held at the Roundhouse in London, as Placido Domingo’s guest.
At age 19, he scored his first No. 1 charting classical album.
Antoine started work on his second solo effort, “Believe,” which was released in 2016. His progression is apparent upon listening to his interpretations of Puccini’s “E Lucevan le Stelle” and “Che Gelida Manina.” “Believe,” which also hit the top of the charts, features a mix of classic arias, musical theatre songs and contemporary classics.
Late last year, Antoine released two singles off his first holiday album, including a stunning version of “Amazing Grace,” which eloquently demonstrates the tenor’s extraordinary vocal mastery; as well as a recording of “These Are the Special Times (Momenti Splendidi).”
“I have had the luck to spend the last 26 Christmases with my family, surrounded by people who love me,” Antoine said. “It has been a constant throughout my life, and I feel equally as excitable about it now as I did 20 years ago. Christmas doesn’t just mean Christmas, it also means every other day of the year. Please remember this as we move forward, and treat every day as though it were Christmas — perhaps we can all meet in ChristmasLand.”