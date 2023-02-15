CLEARWATER — Just as late blues singer-songwriter and guitarist Luther Allison sang in his 1972 song, “it’s been a long time, baby,” it feels like it’s been a long time since the most recent Clearwater Sea-Blues Festival. The last full festival happened in February 2020, just before the pandemic, and was presented at the scenic Coachman Park.
Right now, that outdoor waterfront venue is unavailable while work continues on an $84 million project known as Imagine Clearwater that will add an amphitheater to Coachman Park as well as a garden, a bluff walk, a gateway plaza and green space. But fans of the blues need not fret: For the second year in a row, the city will present Blues on the Block, a spinoff event of the Clearwater Sea-Blues Festival.
Blues on the Block will take place Friday and Saturday, Feb. 24-25, taking over the 600 block of Cleveland Street. It’s a free event and tickets are not necessary for general admission.
For $50, VIP ticket holders can enjoy a lounge experience in Station Square Park with snacks and soft drinks. VIP guests will receive three complimentary alcoholic beverages (beer/wine), access to private restrooms, and entrance to a reserved seating area directly in front of the stage.
Kris Koch, senior events manager for the city of Clearwater, told Tampa Bay Newspapers how this event developed as a temporary spinoff of the Clearwater Sea-Blues Festival.
“With the closing of Coachman Park due to the $84 million-plus renovation, we had to decide to either take a few years off during the construction or find a way to modify,” Koch said. “During the decision-making process we had several fans calling and emailing letting us know their desire to somehow ‘keep it going.’ So, we wanted to modify the name from ‘Sea-Blues’ to ‘Blues on the Block’ to really help change the fans expectation from a festival stage and lawn experience to more of a block party feel.”
Though the hours are shortened, the music and opportunity for blues music lovers to descend on Clearwater during this beautiful time of year is still important to the city, he said.
Festival hours will be Friday, 5 to 10 p.m.; and Saturday, 3 to 10 p.m.
The event will showcase a sizzling lineup of local and national talent. Following is a look at the entertainment schedule:
Friday, Feb. 24
Trey Wanvig
Selwyn Birchwood
Annika Chambers & Paul DesLauriers
Saturday, Feb. 25
Shaw Davis & The Black Ties
Altered Five Blues Band
Maggie Rose
Josh Hoyer & Soul Colossal
Selwyn Birchwood released “Living in a Burning House,” his most recent album, in January 2021. A Florida native, the guitar and lap steel player calls his original music “electric swamp funkin’ blues.” His gritty, unvarnished vocals draw his audience deep inside his unforgettable tales of love, passion, pain and pleasure.
In 2013, Birchwood and his band won the International Blues Challenge in Memphis, besting 150 other bands.
The win led to more success, and in 2014 Birchwood signed with Alligator Records. “Don’t Call No Ambulance,” his first Alligator album, earned rave reviews in publications from Rolling Stone to The Wall Street Journal. The album won both the Living Blues Award and the Blues Music Award for Best New Artist Debut. He followed in 2016 with “Pick Your Poison.”
Canadian blues-rocker Paul DesLauriers and acclaimed American soul-blues singer Annika Chambers met in the crowded lobby of the historic Orpheum Theatre during the 2018 International Blues Challenge in Memphis, Tennessee. The following year, at a recording session during the 2019 IBC, their professional acquaintance blossomed into a love affair, that led to marriage. Now, they share incredible chemistry on stage.
Chambers is a Houston native who got her start singing in the Southern Baptist Church. She transitioned from gospel to blues. She is the 2022 Blues Music Award Winner for Soul-Blues Female Artist of the Year.
DesLauriers background in blues-rock has earned him a string of awards, including the Maple Blues Award for Entertainer of the Year in 2016 and 2017; Guitarist of the Year in 2013 and 2019; and Acoustic Act of the Year in 2013.
Maggie Rose is a Nashville-based singer/songwriter who combines rock & roll, soul, folk, funk and R&B. In 2021, she released "Have a Seat," her third album, on Starstruck Records.
According to Wasserman Music, Rose captures the tensions of the current moment, gently presenting her pensive social commentary while providing much-needed reprieve from the everyday chaos.
"These songs were written during a contentious time, and there are undertones to the lyrics that are influenced by the state of our world politics and the politics of the music industry," Rose said. "The title 'Have a Seat' is responsorial, placing an emphasis on inclusivity — like, 'Here, sit down. Let's try talking to each other.'"
Six-piece American soul/funk/R&B band Josh Hoyer & Soul Colossal is led by Josh Hoyer on keyboards/vocals, with Benjamin Kushner on guitar, Blake DeForest on trumpet, James Cuato on saxophone, Harrison ElDorado on drums, and Stephen Cantarero on bass.
The outfit formed in 2012 and have averaged 125 shows a year. It has released eight albums known for “the healing power of love and empathy through melody, lyricism, groove and dance,” according to Peach Music Group.
“There will be vendors from local and regional establishments showcasing goods and services for the fans,” Koch noted. “Our downtown restaurants will have ‘blues’-themed specials and an overall laid-back environment is a highlight for most of the event attendees.”
He said the festival will be an opportunity for people to simply to enjoy life together.
“It provides opportunities to forget about the stresses of their day and to relax, unwind, and listen to great music and meet and make some new friends,” Koch said. “The city will also benefit by all of the residents and visitors getting more accustomed to visiting downtown Clearwater as when Coachman Park reopens, we anticipate it to be one of the busiest parks in the state. The gathering of community is not only good for our residents and visitors but also our hospitality and hotel industries, too, as many blues fans travel in from outside of the area to attend these types of events.”
The Clearwater Sea-Blues Festival will make a grand return to a newly renovated waterfront park and music venue after the completion of Imagine Clearwater construction in July 2023.