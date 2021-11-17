PLANT CITY — The Florida Strawberry Festival recently released its lineup of headline entertainment artists performing on the Wish Farms Soundstage at the 2022 event.
The Florida Strawberry Festival is an 11-day community event celebrating the strawberry harvest of Eastern Hillsborough County. Each year, over 500,000 visitors enjoy the festival’s headline entertainment, youth live-stock shows, rides, exhibits of commerce and its strawberry shortcake. Next year’s festival will run March 3-13 on the festival grounds at 303 BerryFest Place in Plant City.
Following is a look at the lineup of headline entertainment artists performing on the Wish Farms Soundstage:
Thursday, March 3
• 10:30 a.m. — Jimmy Sturr & His Orchestra
• 3:30 p.m. — The Oak Ridge Boys
• 7:30 p.m. — Lady A
Friday, March 4
• 3:30 p.m. — The Beach Boys
• 7:30 p.m. — Boyz II Men
Saturday, March 5
• 3:30 p.m. — Home Free
• 7:30 p.m. — Lauren Daigle
Sunday, March 6
• 3:30 p.m. — Chicks with Hits featuring Terri Clark, Pam Tillis and Suzy Bogguss
• 7:30 p.m. — Sammy Hagar & The Circle
Monday, March 7
• 3:30 p.m. — John Anderson
7:30 p.m. — Kenzie Wheeler
Tuesday, March 8
• 3:30 p.m. — Ricky Nelson Remembered Starring Matthew & Gunnar Nelson
• 7:30 p.m. — Zach Williams
Wednesday, March 9
• 3:30 p.m. — Lee Greenwood
• 7:30 p.m. — Jake Owen
Thursday, March 10
• 10:30 a.m. — The Lettermen
• 3:30 p.m. — The Drifters, Cornell Gunter's Coasters & The Platters
• 7:30 p.m. — Tesla
Friday, March 11
• 3:30 p.m. — Gene Watson
• 7:30 p.m. — Cole Swindell
Saturday, March 12
• 3:30 p.m. — Bobby Bones & The Raging Idiots
• 7:30 p.m. — Nelly
Sunday, March 13
• 3:30 p.m. — The Bellamy Brothers
• 7:30 p.m. — Sam Hunt
Advance tickets for admission and for headline entertainment shows will go on sale Thursday, Dec. 9, at 8 a.m., and can be purchased online at www.flstrawberryfestival.com, at the Amscot main ticket office located at 2209 W. Oak Ave. in Plant City and by phone at 813-754-1996.
"The theme of this year's festival is ‘We're No. 1 for FUN!’ with a strong emphasis on bringing folks back together to celebrate fairs and festivals like ours,” said Paul Davis, Florida Strawberry Festival president, in a press release. “It's a time-honored tradition and, in my opinion, one of America's favorite past times, we're No. 1."
The 87th annual Florida Strawberry Festival will take place March 3-13. Beginning in January, specials, discounts and free entertainment will be announced at www.flstrawberryfestival.com.