d-happenings111821-ladyA.jpg

Lady A plays March 3 in Plant City for the first night of the 87th annual Florida Strawberry Festival.

 Photo by DOVE SHORE/GREEN ROOM PR

PLANT CITY — The Florida Strawberry Festival recently released its lineup of headline entertainment artists performing on the Wish Farms Soundstage at the 2022 event.

The Florida Strawberry Festival is an 11-day community event celebrating the strawberry harvest of Eastern Hillsborough County. Each year, over 500,000 visitors enjoy the festival’s headline entertainment, youth live-stock shows, rides, exhibits of commerce and its strawberry shortcake. Next year’s festival will run March 3-13 on the festival grounds at 303 BerryFest Place in Plant City.

Following is a look at the lineup of headline entertainment artists performing on the Wish Farms Soundstage:

Thursday, March 3

• 10:30 a.m. — Jimmy Sturr & His Orchestra

• 3:30 p.m. — The Oak Ridge Boys

• 7:30 p.m. — Lady A

Friday, March 4

• 3:30 p.m. — The Beach Boys

• 7:30 p.m. — Boyz II Men

Saturday, March 5

• 3:30 p.m. — Home Free

• 7:30 p.m. — Lauren Daigle

Sunday, March 6

• 3:30 p.m. — Chicks with Hits featuring Terri Clark, Pam Tillis and Suzy Bogguss

• 7:30 p.m. — Sammy Hagar & The Circle

Monday, March 7

• 3:30 p.m. — John Anderson

7:30 p.m. — Kenzie Wheeler

Tuesday, March 8

• 3:30 p.m. — Ricky Nelson Remembered Starring Matthew & Gunnar Nelson

• 7:30 p.m. — Zach Williams

Wednesday, March 9

• 3:30 p.m. — Lee Greenwood

• 7:30 p.m. — Jake Owen

Thursday, March 10

• 10:30 a.m. — The Lettermen

• 3:30 p.m. — The Drifters, Cornell Gunter's Coasters & The Platters

• 7:30 p.m. — Tesla

Friday, March 11

• 3:30 p.m. — Gene Watson

• 7:30 p.m. — Cole Swindell

Saturday, March 12

• 3:30 p.m. — Bobby Bones & The Raging Idiots

• 7:30 p.m. — Nelly

Sunday, March 13

• 3:30 p.m. — The Bellamy Brothers

• 7:30 p.m. — Sam Hunt

Advance tickets for admission and for headline entertainment shows will go on sale Thursday, Dec. 9, at 8 a.m., and can be purchased online at www.flstrawberryfestival.com, at the Amscot main ticket office located at 2209 W. Oak Ave. in Plant City and by phone at 813-754-1996.

"The theme of this year's festival is ‘We're No. 1 for FUN!’ with a strong emphasis on bringing folks back together to celebrate fairs and festivals like ours,” said Paul Davis, Florida Strawberry Festival president, in a press release. “It's a time-honored tradition and, in my opinion, one of America's favorite past times, we're No. 1."

The 87th annual Florida Strawberry Festival will take place March 3-13. Beginning in January, specials, discounts and free entertainment will be announced at www.flstrawberryfestival.com.