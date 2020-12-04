The coronavirus pandemic has had a major impact on the film industry. As movie theaters begin to reopen, some films are tentatively scheduled for big-screen releases while others will be available digitally via video on demand.
‘Black Bear’
- Genre: Thriller
- Cast: Aubrey Plaza, Christopher Abbott, and Sarah Gadon
- Director: Lawrence Michael Levine
- Rated: R
At a remote lake house in the Adirondack Mountains, a couple entertains an out-of-town guest looking for inspiration in her filmmaking. The group quickly falls into a calculated game of desire, manipulation, and jealousy, unaware of how dangerously intertwined their lives will soon become.
The film is scheduled to be released Dec. 4 by Momentum Pictures.
‘Love, Weddings & Other Disasters’
- Genre: Comedy and romance
- Cast: Diane Keaton, Jeremy Irons, Diego Boneta, JinJoo Lee, Jesse McCartney, Maggie Grace, Vernoica Ferres, and Todd Stashwick
- Director: Dennis Dugan
- Rated: PG-13
“Love, Weddings & Other Disasters” is a multi-story romantic comedy about the people who work on weddings to create the perfect day for a loving couple — while their own relationships are outlandish, odd, crazy and far from perfect.
The film is scheduled to be released Dec. 4 by Saban Films.
‘Nomadland’
- Genre: Drama
- Cast: Frances McDormand, David Strathairn, Linda May, Charlene Swankie, and Bob Wells
- Director: Chloé Zhao
- Rated: R
Following the economic collapse of a company town in rural Nevada, Fern (McDormand) packs her van and sets off on the road exploring a life outside of conventional society as a modern-day nomad.
The third feature film from director Chloé Zhao, “Nomadland” features real nomads May, Swankie and Wells as Fern’s mentors and comrades in her exploration through the vast landscape of the American West.
The Film at Lincoln Center will hold virtual screenings of “Nomadland” for one week beginning Dec. 4, with a theatrical release in the United States scheduled for Feb. 19.
‘All My Life’
- Genre: Romance and drama
- Cast: Jessica Rothe, Harry Shum Jr., Kyle Allen, Chrissie Fit, Jay Pharoah, Marielle Scott, and Keala Settle
- Director: Marc Meyers
- Rated: PG-13
Inspired by the powerful love story that moved an entire nation, “All My Life” follows the journey of an engaged couple who make the difficult decision to accelerate their wedding in the wake of a devastating discovery.
Jennifer Carter (Rothe) and Solomon Chau (Shum) are a sweet, fun-loving, newly engaged couple whose whole life seems ahead of them. But when Sol is diagnosed with terminal liver cancer in December, their plans for a summer wedding become impossible.
In a race against time, Jenn and Sol’s friends and family launch an online fundraiser to help the couple create their dream wedding in just two weeks. In the process, they unleash an outpouring of generosity and attention from people around the world who want to celebrate the power of love with them.
Through it all, Jenn and Sol’s commitment to each other only deepens, becoming a heartwarming reminder that the strength of true love knows no limits.
The film is scheduled to be released Dec. 4 by Universal Pictures.
‘Godmothered’
- Genre: Fantasy and comedy
- Cast: Jillian Bell, Isla Fisher, Jane Curtin and Mary Elizabeth Ellis
- Director: Sharon Maguire
- Rated: PG
Set at Christmas time, “Godmothered” is a comedy about Eleanor, a young, inexperienced fairy godmother-in-training (Bell), who upon hearing that her chosen profession is facing extinction, decides to show the world that people still need fairy godmothers.
Finding a mislaid letter from a 10-year-old girl in distress, Eleanor tracks her down and discovers that the girl, Mackenzie, is now a 40-year-old single mom (Fisher) working at a news station in Boston. Having lost her husband several years earlier, Mackenzie has all but given up on the idea of “happily ever after,” but Eleanor is bound and determined to give Mackenzie a happiness makeover, whether she likes it or not.
The film will debut Dec. 4 on Disney+.
‘Half Brothers’
- Genre: Comedy
- Cast: Luis Gerardo Méndez, Connor Del Rio, José Zúñiga, Vincent Spano, Pia Watson and Juan Pablo Espinosa
- Director: Luke Greenfield
- Rated: PG-13
In idyllic San Miguel de Allende, young Renato Murguia (Inago) grows up best buddies with his dad Flavio (Espinosa) in the early 1990s, flying remote airplanes on grassy hills and amid colonial architecture, and dreaming of flying a real airplane. When a financial crisis hits Mexico in 1994, Flavio reluctantly heads to America to seek work, promising to return. But he never does.
Renato (Méndez), now 35 in the present day, matures into a successful entrepreneur who runs a private-jet charter company, Murguia Aviation. Mexico has been good to Renato, who disdains America’s ignorant assumptions and excesses. Just days before his wedding to fiancée Pamela (Watson), Renato receives an unexpected phone call from Flavio’s American wife Katherine (Poole), telling him Flavio is dying in Chicago and wishes to see Renato one last time. Urged to go on the trip by Pamela, Renato flies to America where he’s stunned to meet a younger half brother he never knew about: the flamboyant Asher (Del Rio), a millennial who fantasizes about becoming a social-media brand ambassador. Flavio makes one last request of his sons. He sends them on a road trip to deliver an envelope that will lead them to the mysterious Eloise — and answers to questions both young men harbor about their father’s double life.
The film is set to be released Dec. 4 by Focus Features.
‘Wander’
- Genre: Thriller
- Cast: Aaron Eckhart, Katheryn Winnick, Heather Graham, Roger Dorman, and Tommy Lee Jones
- Director: April Mullen
- Rated: R
The thriller follows Arthur Bretnik, a paranoid private investigator with a troubled past.
After Bretnik (Eckhart) is hired to investigate a suspicious death in the town of Wander, he becomes convinced the case is linked to the same “conspiracy coverup” that caused the death of his daughter.
“Wander” is scheduled to be released Dec. 4 by Saban Films.