The number of Christmas-themed movies scheduled to be released this year is staggering. From “All I Want for Christmas” on Hulu to “When I Think of Christmas” on the Hallmark Channel, there are more than 150 titles due to hit big and small screens in the final months of 2022. That’s almost as impressive as the number of stops Santa makes on his annual toy-delivery mission.
Among this year’s new seasonal selections is the R-rated “Violent Night,” a Christmas action-comedy film putting David Harbour in St. Nick’s big black boots. “Violent Night” was released Dec. 2 in theaters. “A Christmas Story Christmas,” which takes place 33 years after the events depicted in the beloved 1983 film “A Christmas Story,” debuted on HBO Max Nov. 17.
With so many current and classic Christmas films available for your holiday viewing pleasure, it’s hard to know which are treasured classics and which are — well, lumps of coal. Following is a list of 20 popular Christmas movies that have become as much a part of our seasonal celebration as decorating the tree, singing carols, and finding the perfect gift for loved ones.
“Holiday Inn” (1942). This film, starring Bing Crosby and Fred Astaire, picked up an Academy Award for Best Original Song for Irving Berlin’s “White Christmas.”
“It’s a Wonderful Life” (1946). Frank Capra’s classic Christmas fantasy is considered one of the greatest films of all time.
“Miracle on 34th Street” (1947). The movie earned three Academy Awards and is considered one of America’s most inspiring films.
“Scrooge” (1951). Released as “A Christmas Carol” in the United States, it’s a faithful adaptation of Charles Dickens’ 1843 novella starring Alastair Sim as Ebenezer Scrooge.
“White Christmas” (1954). This musical film features the songs of Irving Berlin and stars Bing Crosby, Danny Kaye, Rosemary Clooney, and Vera-Ellen.
“A Christmas Story” (1983), PG. Based on Jean Shepherd's semi-fictional anecdotes, the film has become an integral part of the Christmas tradition in many American households.
“Gremlins” (1984), PG. Some may say it’s a stretch to include this black comedy horror film, but the chaos does take place on Christmas Eve.
“Die Hard” (1988), R. Because the story takes place on Christmas Eve, this action film starring Bruce Willis has become a holiday tradition for many viewers.
“Scrooged” (1988), PG-13. The second of three films on the list based on Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol,” this version stars Bill Murray as a Scrooge-like television executive.
“National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” (1989), PG-13. The third installment in National Lampoon magazine's Vacation film series sees the return of Clark Griswold, played by Chevy Chase.
“Home Alone” (1990), PG. Chris Columbus directs this Christmas comedy written by John Hugues.
“MST3K: Santa Claus Conquers the Martians” (1991). To be clear, the 1964 film “Santa Claus Conquers the Martians” has few redeeming qualities and lived as a cheesy cult film for more than 20 years. It’s the Mystery Science Theater 3000 version that brought the film to a wider audience.
“The Muppet Christmas Carol” (1992), G. The Muppets are inserted into Charles Dickens’ famous tale.
“The Nightmare Before Christmas” (1993), PG. Tim Burton’s stop-motion animated musical classic.
“The Santa Clause” (1994), PG. Tim Allen stars in this Christmas comedy film.
“Jingle All the Way” (1996), PG. Somehow, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Sinbad paired up to make a Christmas family comedy film.
“How the Grinch Stole Christmas” (2000), PG; or “The Grinch” (2018), PG. Honestly, it’s a toss-up between the 2000 live action version starring Jim Carrey or the 2018 computer animated version in which Benedict Cumberbatch provides the voice of Grinch. For the definitive adaptation, see the 1966 made-for-television adaptation of “Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas!” featuring narration by Boris Karloff.
“Elf” (2003), PG. Jon Favreau directed this Christmas comedy starring Will Ferrell.
“Love Actually” (2003), R. This Christmas-themed romantic comedy film directed by Richard Curtis features an ensemble cast that includes Hugh Grant, Liam Neeson, Colin Firth, and Emma Thompson.
“Bad Santa” (2003), R. This Christmas black comedy stars Billy Bob Thornton as a crooked mall Santa.