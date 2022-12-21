Marcia Ball
Blues singer and pianist Marcia Ball will perform Friday, Jan. 13, 8 p.m., at Skipper’s Smokehouse in Tampa. Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 the day of the show. Visit www.skipperssmokehouse.com.
Emmylou Harris
Emmylou Harris will perform Tuesday, Feb. 21, 8 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall in Clearwater. Tickets, starting at $43.25, are on sale now. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
Sarah McLachlan
Sarah McLachlan will take the stage Sunday, Feb. 26, 8 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall in Clearwater. Tickets, starting at $50, are on sale now. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
ONES
The Nancy And David Bilheimer Capitol Theatre will present ONES: The Beatles No. 1 Hits on Thursday, March 2, at 8 p.m. Tickets, starting at $39.50, are on sale now. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
New Edition
R&B supergroup New Edition will bring their “Legacy Tour” to the area for one show Sunday, April 30, 7 p.m., at Amalie Arena in Tampa. Tickets, starting at $59.50, are on sale now. Visit Ticketmaster.com.
Joe Gatto
Comedian and actor Joe Gatto will take the state Saturday, May 13, 7 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall in Clearwater. Tickets, starting at $43.50, are on sale now. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
Latrice Royale
The Nancy and David Bilheimer Capitol Theatre in Clearwater will welcome Latrice Royale on Saturday, June 3 at 8 p.m. Tickets, starting at $33.50, are on sale now.
85 South
85 South will perform Saturday, June 24, 7 p.m., at Tampa’s Yuengling Center. Tickets, starting at $42, are on sale now. Visit Ticketmaster.com.