CLEARWATER — Micky Dolenz of The Monkees has embarked on a special series of concert dates, honoring the contributions of his bandmates — the late Davy Jones, Mike Nesmith and Peter Tork — in song with personal multimedia footage of the legendary performers. The tour includes a performance in the Tampa Bay area on Sunday, April 2, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater.
Micky was born in Los Angeles on March 8, 1945. Both of his parents had worked in entertainment. His father George starred in a number of films and as the title character in “The Count of Monte Cristo,” a mid-1950s syndicated television series.
Micky established himself as an entertainer at age 10 under the stage name of Mickey Braddock, starring in commercials and his first TV series, “Circus Boy,” which aired on NBC and then ABC from 1956-1958. In his early teens, Micky guest-starred on several television shows, including “Peyton Place.” At every step, he pursued an interest in singing and playing guitar. He began touring in 1957 to promote his television work and would often sing at state fairs and parades as a part of his duties. During his late teens, he recorded and performed with such combos as Micky & The 1-Knighters and the Missing Links.
In the fall of 1965, Micky was one of 400 applicants who responded to a trade ad that announced auditions for a new TV show about a rock band. He auditioned for “The Monkees” TV show by playing and singing Chuck Berry’s legendary rocker “Johnny B. Goode,” and wound up chosen for the show along with three other actor/musicians: Davy Jones, Michael Nesmith, and Peter Tork.
The Monkees' debut single, “Last Train to Clarksville,” featuring Micky on lead vocals, hit the charts on Sept. 10, 1966, and rocketed swiftly to No. 1. Two days later, “The Monkees” series debuted on NBC to immediate success. For two seasons, the program captured the minds of young people around the world and in 1967 garnered two Emmy awards for Outstanding Comedy Series and Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Comedy.
Micky and his fellow TV bandmates went on to become a real live rock band that first toured North America from late December 1966 to May 1967, and then began a summer 1967 tour that featured — at Micky’s invitation, following the Monterey Pop Festival — guitar legend Jimi Hendrix as the opening act for the first few dates. It was around this time that Micky also acquired one of the first Moog synthesizers, which he played on the Monkees’ fourth No. 1 album, “Pisces, Aquarius, Capricorn & Jones, Ltd.,” predating use of the instrument on a recording by any popular music artist.
The Monkees also went on to star in their own feature film, “Head,” a 1968 psychedelic romp directed by the TV series’ co-creator Bob Rafelson from a script co-written by a young Jack Nicholson. The movie is now considered a cult classic. Around the same time, “The Monkees” series climaxed with an episode written and directed by Micky. This work would set Micky up for another of his passions and would eventually blossom into his role as a television director for England’s BBC and London Weekend Television.
At one point in 1987, there were seven Monkees’ albums on Billboard's Top 200 LPs chart. A series of concert tours and a new album by Dolenz, Jones and Tork kept the Monkees’ flame burning. Although he resumed work as a director and actor between Monkees gigs, fan demand remained high for more reunions and recordings in the 1990s and 2000s.
The Monkees achieved their greatest success not as a TV show but as viable recording artists, selling in excess of 65 million units and achieving worldwide success. Their first four albums — “The Monkees” (1966), “More of The Monkees” (1967), “Headquarters” (1967), and “Pisces, Aquarius, Capricorn, & Jones, Ltd.” (1967) — all reached the No. 1 position on the charts and launched three No. 1 singles: “Last Train to Clarksville,” “I’m a Believer,” and “Daydream Believer.” In all, the group scored 14 Hot 100 albums and a dozen Top 40 hit singles.