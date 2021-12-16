Scottish Cultural Center announces upcoming events
DUNEDIN — Bid farewell to 2021 with the Hogmanay Ceilidh and a concert featuring Celtic Conundrum on Friday, Dec. 31, 8 p.m., at the Scottish Cultural Center, 917 Louden Ave., Dunedin.
Attendees can ring in the new year with a traditional ceilidh. Tickets cost $65 a person. For tickets, visit www.eventbrite.com. The ticket price includes a catered dinner, party favors, as well as the music and a champagne toast at midnight. Scottish New Year's traditions will be to the fore.
The Scottish American Society of Dunedin also will present the Screaming Orphans in concert Wednesday, Jan. 12, 7:30 p.m., at the center.
The band mixes pop with Celtic rock. Hailing from Bundoran, County Donegal, Ireland, band members include the four Diver sisters – Joan, Angela, Gràinne and Marie Thérèse. The group combines their own original melodic old-school pop songs with a modern take on traditional Irish music and song, inherited from their family roots.
Tickets are $25 a person. Visit www.eventbrite.com.
Dunedin Live: Haggis Winter MusicFest 2022 will run Thursday through Saturday, Jan. 20-22, and will showcase the return of Scottish band Skerryvore to Dunedin’s Scottish Cultural Center.
This weekend of Celtic music, dance and Scotch whisky will be hosted by The Scottish American Society of Dunedin and produced by Mad Gael Productions. It will feature two Haggis Celtic Concerts and a whisky tasting tour of Scotland set to music. By using mainly indoor spaces, event organizers have developed a festival plan that takes advantage of the beautiful Florida weather but is not dependent on it.
The Haggis Winter MusicFest will get underway Thursday, Jan. 20, with a Haggis Celtic Concert starting at 7:30 p.m. This concert will focus on Skerryvore’s beginnings as a ceilidh band and how the band has changed over time.
The event will continue with the Scotch Whisky Tour on Friday, Jan. 21, 7:30 p.m. This very unique Scotch tasting and musical tour of Scotland will be hosted by Skerryvore and guests.
Then, on Saturday, Jan. 22, at 7:30 p.m., Skerryvore will again perform — this time focusing on the band’s latest hits in an intimate version of their stadium stye show.
For more information about the Scottish American Society of Dunedin and Dunedin Live: Haggis Winter MusicFest 2022, visit www.sas-dunedin.org or haggiscelticconcerts.com.
Largo Community Center to present concert series
LARGO — The Center Stage Concert Series is returning to the Largo Community Center beginning in January, showcasing favorite songs with tribute artists and bands.
Tickets are $15 per person for a single show or $42 per person for a three-show package and can be purchased at the Largo Community Center.
Following is look at the series lineup:
• Dwight Icenhower: The Ultimate Elvis Tribute — Thursday, Jan. 27, 1 p.m. Icenhower began his Elvis career by singing karaoke at a local fair when he was just 16 years old. Having studied every move that Elvis made, he has mastered the ’50s, ’60s, and ’70s eras of Elvis' career. He has performed all over the United States as well as in England, Brazil, The Netherlands, Norway, Spain, and Mexico and has toured Japan several times. Now he's finally bringing the King to the Largo Community Center stage.
• The Authentics — Thursday, Feb. 24, 1 p.m. This band will serve up a ’60s style beach bash performing the South California sounds of the Beach Boys with tight vocal harmonies.
• Anton Doran: The Piano Men of Rock — Thursday, March 24, 1 p.m. Described as “a cross between Billy Joel, Elton John, John Denver and James Taylor,” Anton Doran is the ultimate tribute artist. In addition to trying to connect with the audience, he gives careful attention to not only the music but also the character he’s playing. Doran is showcasing the music of two legends in this show: Elton John and Billy Joel.
The Largo Community Center is at 400 Alt. Keene Road in Largo. For information, call 727-518-3131.
Tickets on sale for Florida Strawberry Festival entertainment
PLANT CITY — Tickets for the Florida Strawberry Festival's headline entertainment shows on the Wish Farms Soundstage are on sale now.
Tickets for all 24 shows can be purchased online at www.flstrawberryfestival.com, by phone at 813-754-1996, or at the Amscot main ticket office, 2209 W. Oak Ave., in Plant City. More than 20 shows — including Lauren Daigle, Sammy Hager & The Circle, Nelly, Zach Williams, Lady A, The Beach Boys, Tesla, and Sam Hunt — will deliver a wide variety of entertainment offered in the 2022 lineup.
"The release of our headline entertainment lineup is always a real crowd-pleaser," said Paul Davis, Florida Strawberry Festival president. "And we think this year's lineup is one of our best. From rock to worship, rap to country, polka to a cappella — we've got a little something for everyone to enjoy."
Advance tickets for admission are also available and can be bought while purchasing tickets for shows. Advance admission tickets are $8 for adults, $4 for children 6 to 12 years old and children 5 years old and
younger are admitted free. Beginning March 3, admission tickets purchased at the gates will be $10 for adults, $5 for children 6 to 12 years old and free for children 5 years old and younger.
"We encourage everyone to buy early, and secure your seat now," said Davis. "Plus, concert tickets make great Christmas gifts."
The Florida Strawberry Festival is an 11-day community event celebrating the strawberry harvest of Eastern Hillsborough County. Each year, nearly 500,000 visitors enjoy the festival's headline entertainment, youth livestock shows, exhibits of commerce and, of course, its strawberry shortcake. The 2022 Florida Strawberry Festival will take place March 3 through March 13 in Plant City. For information, visit www.flstrawberryfestival.com.
Stirling Art Gallery to present ‘Here in Paradise’ exhibit
DUNEDIN — An opening reception for “Here in Paradise” will take place Friday, Jan. 14, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., at the Stirling Art Gallery, 730 Broadway, 2nd floor, in downtown Dunedin.
“Here in Paradise” is an exhibit featuring artists from Studio 1212 Art Gallery. The public is welcome to attend the reception. Attendees will have an opportunity to meet local artists.
The exhibit will run through Jan. 31. Gallery hours are Thursday through Sunday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Studio 1212 to present ‘Over the Edge’
DUNEDIN — An opening reception for “Over the Edge” will be presented Sunday, Jan. 9, noon to 3 p.m., at Studio 1212 Art Gallery, 234 Monroe St., in downtown Dunedin.
The public is welcome to attend. The reception will feature light refreshments. Participating artists will be on hand.
The exhibit will run through Feb. 20. The gallery is open Wednesday through Sunday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The gallery also offers an online store. Visit studio1212.org.
Creative Pinellas gives update on Lealman Mural Project
LEALMAN — Creative Pinellas recently gave a progress report on two Lealman mural projects currently underway.
Mural artist Leo Gomez has started a new mural that brings his signature color and design to the Lealman Exchange and Laura “Miss Crit” Spencer, a Lealman based artist, was recently selected to create a new mural in early 2022 at the Mother Kombucha Warehouse on the 28th Street North corridor. Both projects stem from a partnership between Creative Pinellas and the Lealman Neighborhood CRA.
Creative Pinellas has partnered with the Lealman neighborhood CRA to bring local artists and high-quality art experiences to the community and use the power of art to help build community and energy. Through an open call process, both Laura Spencer and Leo Gomez, whose work can be seen throughout the St. Pete area, were selected to bring their artistic talents to meet the goal of creating community beautification projects that represent and engage the Lealman community.
“Bringing these murals to Lealman makes a really important statement about the power of artists and their art to add to the quality of life and inspire a community,” said Barbara St. Clair, CEO of Creative Pinellas. “Certainly Leo and Spencer’s work will add color and beauty to their locations. Its secret power though, is that it celebrates the people who live and work in Lealman, and the community they are building together.”
Both artists Gomez and Spencer process is informed by a Lealman focused public survey and community meetings held this past summer, as well as touring locations and learning about the neighborhoods surrounding their specific mural locations. Throughout his design process Gomez said “I wanted to focus on community and design a positive message with the goal of fostering togetherness … and be an image that residents would be proud to share.”
Spencer, in the beginning stages of her project, said “This is something that is very close to my heart and for this project I am researching the history of Lealman and hope to create a work of art that is immersive, interactive and celebrates the simple beauty and liberation that this unincorporated community is founded on.”
“We are very excited to be able to bring the work of artists of Leo and Laura’s caliber into Lealman, but are particularly grateful that they have put so much thought and effort into integrating the history and character of the community into their design process,” said Christopher Moore, assistant to the County Administrator, Lealman Community. “Creative Pinellas has been hugely helpful in facilitating the process to get us to this point.”
Creative Pinellas and Lealman CRA have recently funded a mural completed by Cheryl “Jujmo” Weber at 4633 28th Street North. To learn more about the project or the artists and future call to artists, visit creativepinellas.org/opportunity/lealman-neighborhood-mural-project/ or contact muralarts@creativepinellas.org with any questions.