CLEARWATER — Jay Leno will take the stage Friday, Jan. 15, 8 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater.
Tickets are priced at $99, $80, $70 and $40. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com. Tickets are on sale now. This will be Leno’s first show in Clearwater since his four sold-out performances at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre.
Often characterized as “the hardest working man in show business,” Leno is an acclaimed TV late night show host, admired stand-up comedian, best-selling children’s book author, much-in-demand corporate speaker, TV and movie voice-over artist, pioneering car builder and mechanic and philanthropist. Leno’s late-night television ratings domination included two decades as the host of the No. 1 rated “The Tonight Show with Jay Leno.”
Leno currently produces and is host of the CNBC primetime series “Jay Leno’s Garage,” now in its fifth season. “Jay Leno’s Garage” explores the world of cars, never forgetting that it’s the people behind the wheel who provide the real stories. The series, which debuted in 2015, delivered CNBC’s most-watched first season in network history. New episodes of “Jay Leno’s Garage” can be viewed on CNBC or CNBC On Demand throughout the year.
The show is an outgrowth of “Jay Leno’s Garage” YouTube Channel which Leno produces. He has an international following on the web and has garnered several Emmy Awards and nominations for Outstanding Special Class–Short-Format Nonfiction Programs.
Jay Leno’s Garage Advanced Vehicle Care, his new product line, launched in 2016 and has been well received by the automotive industry worldwide. Visit www.lenosgarage.com.
Along with his CNBC show, Leno is currently on air with various other television series, including “Last Man Standing.” When he’s not on TV, he performs more than 100 stand-up shows annually across the country and internationally; participates in numerous charity and corporate events; does voice-overs for animated series; pens children’s books; and writes a monthly column in various automotive magazines. In his spare time, he enjoys working on his collection of classic cars and motorcycles. In fact, he has built a number of cars, including an acclaimed eco-car in his eco-friendly green garage.
Leno is the recipient of many honors, including Emmy, People’s Choice and TV Guide awards, Harris Poll selection as most popular star on television, the Hasty Pudding Award at Harvard University, The Mark Twain Prize, recipient of the Patriot Award given by the Congressional Medal of Honor Society, a star on Hollywood’s Walk of Fame and being the first person to drive the pace car of all major NASCAR events.