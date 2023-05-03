A number of new movies and limited television series will debut this week, including the following titles opening in theaters or premiering via video on demand on various streaming platforms:
‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’
Genre: Superhero, science fiction and action
Cast: Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldaña, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper, Sean Gunn, Chukwudi Iwuji, Will Poulter, Elizabeth Debicki, Maria Bakalova, and Sylvester Stallone
Director: James Gunn
Rated: PG-13
In Marvel Studios’ “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” our beloved band of misfits are settling into life on Knowhere.
But it isn’t long before their lives are upended by the echoes of Rocket’s turbulent past. Peter Quill, still reeling from the loss of Gamora, must rally his team around him on a dangerous mission to save Rocket’s life — a mission that, if not completed successfully, could quite possibly lead to the end of the Guardians as we know them.
The film is scheduled to be released on May 5 by Marvel Studios.
‘Love Again’
Genre: Romantic comedy and drama
Cast: Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Sam Heughan, and Celine Dion
Director: James C. Strouse
Rated: PG-13
What if a random text message led to the love of your life? In this romantic comedy, dealing with the loss of her fiancé, Mira Ray sends a series of romantic texts to his old cell phone number … not realizing the number was reassigned to Rob Burns’ new work phone. A journalist, Rob is captivated by the honesty in the beautifully confessional texts. When he’s assigned to write a profile of megastar Celine Dion (playing herself in her first film role), he enlists her help in figuring out how to meet Mira in person … and win her heart.
The film is scheduled to be released on May 5 by Sony Pictures Releasing.
‘R.M.N.’
Genre: Drama
Cast: Marin Grigore, Judith State, Macrina Bârlădeanu, Orsolya Moldován, Andrei Finți, Mark Blenyesi, and Ovidiu Crișan
Director: Cristian Mungiu
Not rated
Award-winning director Cristian Mungiu presents a gripping portrait of ethnic and economic resentments tearing at the fabric of a small mountain town.
The film is scheduled for limited release May 5 through IFC Films.
‘What's Love Got to Do with It?’
Genre: Romantic comedy
Cast: Lily James, Shazad Latif, Shabana Azmi, Emma Thompson, Sajal Aly, Oliver Chris, Asim Chaudhry, Jeff Mirza, Alice Orr-Ewing and Rahat Fateh Ali Khan
Director: Shekhar Kapur
Rated: PG-13
How do you find lasting love in today’s world?
For documentary-maker and dating app addict Zoe (Lily James), swiping right has only delivered an endless stream of Mr. Wrongs, to her eccentric mother Cath’s (Emma Thompson) dismay. For Zoe’s childhood friend and neighbor Kaz (Shazad Latif), the answer is to follow his parents’ example and opt for an arranged (or “assisted”) marriage to a bright and beautiful bride from Pakistan.
As Zoe films his hopeful journey from London to Lahore to marry a stranger, chosen by his parents, she begins to wonder if she might have something to learn from a profoundly different approach to finding love.
The film is scheduled to be released May 5 by Shout Studios.
