TAMPA — Rockers Rob Zombie and Alice Cooper are setting out on the road this summer for the “2023 Freaks on Parade Tour,” and the tour will make a stop in the Tampa Bay area on Saturday, Aug. 26, 6 p.m., at the MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre at the Florida State Fairgrounds, 4802 U.S. 301 N.
Tickets start at $29.50. Call 813-740-2446 or visit www.livenation.com.
Rounding out the line-up are industrial pioneers Ministry and eclectic alternative rock act Filter.
Zombie has continuously challenged audiences as he stretches the boundaries of both music and film. He has sold over 15 million albums worldwide and is the only artist to experience unprecedented success in both music and film as the writer/director of eight feature films with a worldwide gross totaling more than $150 million.
Each of Zombie’s seven solo studio albums have debuted in the Top 10 on Billboard’s 200 chart, including his most recent album, “The Lunar Injection Kool Aid Eclipse,” in 2021. Zombie is an 8-time Grammy nominee, with his most recent nomination for Best Metal Performance at the 2022 awards. Zombie is considered a box office success throughout his career. His ninth feature film, “The Munsters,” was released in September 2022.
Cooper pioneered a grandly theatrical brand of hard rock that was designed to shock. Drawing equally from horror movies, vaudeville, and garage rock, the group created a stage show that featured electric chairs, guillotines, fake blood and boa constrictors.
Cooper brings his own brand of rock psychodrama to fans both old and new, enjoying it as much as the audience does. More than 20 years into the new millennium, Cooper is always productive and busy, touring worldwide annually, while also writing, recording and releasing new albums like 2021's "Detroit Stories." The latter entered the Billboard Album chart at No. 1.
He has been finishing up two new albums planned for release this year, while also continuing to do his nightly "Nights with Alice Cooper" syndicated radio show.