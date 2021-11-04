Palladium Chamber Series to feature six concerts
ST. PETERSBURG — The Palladium Chamber Series will return for the 2021-2022 season. With the support of long-time partners Westminster Communities and WEDU-PBS, the series has expanded to six concerts, including a performance by the Julliard String Quartet and the original Palladium Chamber Players.
Concerts will be presented on the Hough Hall stage at the Palladium at St. Petersburg College, 253 Fifth Ave. N., St. Petersburg. General admission single concert tickets are $38. General admission student and educator tickets are $20. A series bundle of four or more shows can be purchased for $35 a show. Tickets for all concerts are on sale now at MyPalladium.org.
Founded by Jeffrey Multer, artistic director and concertmaster of the Florida Orchestra, the Palladium Chamber Players Series has brought world-class chamber music to the Hough Hall stage since 2013. The 2021-2022 season promises to be bigger and better than ever, with tour-de-force programming performed by some of the best chamber musicians in the country. The Palladium is excited to bring back favorite Artists in Residence and guest artists, Derek Mosloff, viola; Natalie Hoe, clarinet; Jessica Guideri; violin and the celebrated and eminent Juilliard String Quartet. This season features some favorite repertoires from the chamber music canon and works new to guests’ ears. Some highlights include Arensky’s Piano Trio, piano quartets by Dvorak and Schumann, string quartets by Mendelssohn and Ravel, Mozart’s Clarinet Quintet, Brahms’ Piano Quintet, and the formidable Cello Sonata in g minor by Rachmaninoff as the series finale.
Full program details can be found at MyPalladium.org. Following is a summary of the 2021-2022 Palladium Chamber Series schedule:
• Dec. 8 — Mile-End Trio plays Schubert and Arensky
• Jan. 19 — Mile-End Trio with guest violist Derek Mosloff
• March 2 — The Original Palladium Chamber Players
• March 16 — Juilliard String Quartet
• April 6 — The Chamber Players with guests Natalie Hoe, clarinet, and Jessica Guideri, violin
• May 4 — Edward Arron and Jeewon Park in Recital
All shows start at 7:30 p.m. For information, visit MyPalladium.org.
Transition artists debut new works at Friday Art Market
ST. PETERSBURG — The Pinellas County Schools’ Transition student artists will host Friday Art Market, Nov. 5, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., in the courtyard at Creative Clay, 1846 First Ave. S., St. Petersburg.
"The Transition class is excited to debut their new pieces, including one-of-a-kind hand-painted wooden earrings, key chains, and jewelry boxes,” said Amanda Drewes, ESE teacher with Extended Transition. “They have worked hard to learn how to use the square app and look forward to interacting with customers new and old. We have an array of ceramics, mixed media, and acrylic paintings of all sizes.”
This art market is a chance to support local artists and get an early start on holiday gift purchases.
“Come get a head start on all your holiday shopping and support these young artists for a beautiful day in the sun,” said Drewes. “I am so proud of all their hard work."
Live music by Emily Turnage will also be a part of the Art Market. Creative Clay will welcome back All Good as their Art Market food truck partner. There will also be tables with items from Creative Thrift, Creative Clay’s pay-what-you-wish store for repurposed art supplies, frames, books and more.
Creative Clay’s vision is to make the arts accessible to all. Its mission is to help people with disabilities achieve full and inclusive lives through access to the arts by providing expressive, educational, and vocational experiences. Creative Clay’s core program is its community arts program, which serves 50-60 adult artists with neuro-differences each week. Through the implementation of additional offerings, such as the inclusive Art Around the World summer camp, Summer Studio for older teens and young adults, Artlink employment program, Creative Care Arts in Wellness outreach program, and its Pinellas County Schools’ partnership Transition program, individuals of all ages and abilities are mentored, taught and empowered to become working artists who actively create, market and sell their work.
For more information, visit www.creativeclay.org.
Carrollwood Cultural Center announces new theatrical season
TAMPA — The Carrollwood Cultural Center announced its 2021-22 theatrical season during an industry event with actors, directors, volunteers, and patrons Oct. 16. The season will include a play, three musicals, and an interactive theatrical experience.
The season will open with the play “Art,” written by Yasmina Reza and translated by Christopher Hampton, running Feb. 4-6. Directed by Derek Baxter, “Art” is about three friends and the different opinions they have about an expensive painting of white diagonal lines on a white canvas. Soon, their arguments become less theoretical and more personal as one friend threatens to damage the artwork and their friendship. “Art” will be presented through a special arrangement with Dramatists Play Service Inc.
Next, the center will board “the unsinkable ship” with the musical “Titanic,” written by Peter Stone with music and lyrics by Maury Yeston. “Titanic” is the factual retelling of the ship's doomed maiden voyage, her captains, crew, and passengers.
"We started this journey in 2019 and postponed it twice due to the pandemic," said Paul Berg, executive director of the Carrollwood Cultural Center and director of the production. "It took shipbuilders Harland and Wolff, and White Star Line two years to build the actual Titanic, so I feel like this show is coming to us in real-time. So much time and energy have already gone into it, so it will be great to see it all finally come to fruition."
“Titanic” will be presented March 18-20 and March 25-27 by special arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Tams-Witmark.
Ticketholders will become wedding guests in the center's next show, “Tony N' Tina's Wedding,” directed by Jaime Giangrande-Holcom, running May 6-8 and May 13-15. Guests will attend the wedding ceremony followed by the reception, complete with a pasta dinner, cake, a toast, and, of course, Tony and Tina’s bickering families.
Conceived by Nancy Cassaro and written by the Artificial Intelligence comedy troupe, “Tony N' Tina's Wedding” is one of the longest-running Off-Broadway shows in history. The center will produce this interactive, immersive theater experience through a special arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Samuel French.
In July, the center will bring to life a classic literary tale in “Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical” under the direction of Keven Renken. Inspired by Roald Dahl's “Matilda,” this musical by Dennis Kelly and Tim Minchin is the story of an extraordinary little girl with astonishing wit, intelligence, and psychokinetic powers. Matilda, Miss Honey, and the evil Miss Trunchbull will be presented July 15-17 and July 22-24. The center will produce the show through a special arrangement with Music Theatre International.
The final show in the center’s season will be the musical comedy “First Date,” by Austin Winsberg, Alan Zachary, and Michael Weiner. Directed by Keith Eisenstadt, “First Date” follows blind date newbie Aaron and serial-dater Casey on their hilarious high-stakes dinner date. Produced through a special arrangement with Concord Theatricals, “First Date” will be at the center Sept. 16-18 and Sept. 23-25.
Tickets for the 2021-22 theatrical season will go on sale in mid-December. For more information about showtimes, ticket prices, auditions, and the center's COVID-19 guidelines, visit carrollwoodcenter.org.
The Carrollwood Cultural Center, at 4537 Lowell Road in Tampa, is a nonprofit 501(c)3 organization with a mission of creating culture through community and community through culture.
Studio 1212 to present ‘Small Works’
DUNEDIN — An opening reception for “Small Works,” an art exhibit, will take place Sunday, Nov. 28, noon to 3 p.m., at Studio 1212 Art Gallery, 234 Monroe St., Dunedin.
The public is welcome to attend. Admission is free. Light refreshments will be served. Attendees will have an opportunity to meet local, award-winning artists.
This exhibit consists of smaller pieces of art. “Small Works” will run through Jan. 9.
The gallery is open Wednesday through Sunday, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. To shop online, visit studio1212.org.
St. Petersburg Opera Company to present ‘Pinocchio’
ST. PETERSBURG — The St. Petersburg Opera Company will present “Pinocchio,” an opera for the entire family, running Nov. 13-21, at Opera Central, 2145 First Ave. S., St. Petersburg.
Performances will be Saturday, Nov. 13, 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, Nov. 14, 3 p.m.; Saturday, Nov. 20, 3 p.m.; and Sunday, Nov. 21, 3 p.m. Tickets are $15 for adults and $5 for children 18 and younger. To purchase tickets, visit www.stpeteopera.com or call 727-823-2040.
This one-hour adaptation of Carlo Collodi’s timeless tale of the puppet who longs to become a real boy was adapted by John Davies. Maestro Mark Sforzini conducts a chamber orchestra, performing music by Mozart, Donizetti, Offenbach, and Verdi.
In this enchanting story, Pinocchio becomes friends with Olympia, a miraculous mechanical doll — a character from Offenbach’s The Tales of Hoffmann.
“In my adaptation,” said Davies, “Olympia’s friendship with Pinocchio gives her the boost she needs to become a real girl.”
This year, in conjunction with Pinellas County Schools, more than 800 third-graders will be bussed to Opera Central for special morning performances of “Pinocchio.”
The eight-member cast includes mezzo-soprano Sarah Klopfenstein as Pinocchio, coloratura soprano Holly Flack as Olympia, and tenor Kevin Mitchell as Geppetto.
Gulfport artists to present Art in the Yard
GULFPORT — The city of Gulfport and a group of all volunteer artists will present the semi-annual Art in the Yard event Saturday, Nov. 6, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The city-wide event is presented in the yards of the artists. Some homes will have multiple artists showing. More than 80 artists are scheduled to participate this year, including one 9-year-old. Artists will present paintings, pottery, jewelry, photography, mosaics, fabric arts and more.
A map of artists locations can be found online at www.facebook.com/groups/gulfportartintheyard/. Maps are also available at the Gulfport Library, casino, city hall, and various businesses around town. Two local businesses that showcase some of the artists are also sponsoring the event: Zaiya Artisan Market and Beach House 5317.
The organizers have asked that artists and visitors follow proper CDC guidelines.
SPCT to audition for ‘All Shook Up’
ST. PETERSBURG — St. Petersburg City Theatre will host auditions for the musical “All Shook Up.” Auditions will take place Monday and Tuesday, Nov. 29-30, 7 p.m., at SPCT, 4025 31st St. S., St. Petersburg.
The production will be directed by Jamie Bierchen. Performances will be Feb. 11-20.
“All Shook Up” is a jukebox musical. It’s 1955, and into a square little town in a square little state rides a guitar-playing young man who changes everything and everyone he meets. Loosely based on Shakespeare’s “Twelfth Night,” this hip-swiveling, lip curling musical fantasy uses the music of Elvis Presley, including such classics as “Heartbreak Hotel,” “Hound Dog,” “Jailhouse Rock,” and “Don’t be Cruel.”
Actors 13 and older are welcome to audition. For information, visit www.spcitytheatre.org/audition.
Creative Pinellas to present 2021 Arts Annual Weekend
LARGO — On Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 13-14, Creative Pinellas will host its Arts Annual Weekend, virtual festival, and fundraiser featuring leading Pinellas County artists and performers. Historically an evening gala, Creative Pinellas is pivoting in 2021 to an outdoor affair in the courtyard with the addition of dance, music, poetry, food trucks, live painters, and a gallery exhibition with over 100 art pieces on display and available for sale.
The Arts Annual group exhibition will return to the gallery at Creative Pinellas, running Nov. 11 through Dec. 19. The exhibition will feature the artwork of over 30 artists, from innovative up-and-coming creators to internationally recognized artists. From the beginning, Creative Pinellas has invited former professional and emerging artist grantees to exhibit their work or perform live. As part of the 2021 Arts Annual events, the exhibit will also be accessible to the public remotely, in an online gallery. The virtual gallery is an immersive experience, allowing visitors to walk through a virtual space from their cell phone, tablet, or desktop computer. The artwork will be available for purchase both in the gallery at Creative Pinellas and online.
Featured performers and live artists include Helen French, EMIT Trio, Ricardo Delgado, Linda Costa, Alex Jones, Jon Ditty, Victoria Jorgensen, Jujmo, Tenea D. Johnson, the Ukulele Society, Amy Collins, Tom Sivak, and Sheila Cowley.
Tickets for Arts Annual Weekend are available at Artsannual.org. Tickets are $10 a person for a single event and $25 a person for a weekend pass. Ticket purchase includes admission to the Arts Annual Weekend events at the physical location in the courtyard at the gallery. Creative Pinellas is accepting donations of any amount.
The Arts Annual Virtual Festival will also be taking place Sunday, Nov. 14. This online event will feature performances from a variety of genres, including music, theatre, dance, film, studio visits, interactive experiences, collaborations and more all from previous Creative Pinellas grantees.
“We decided to create multiple safe opportunities to experience art,” said Barbara St. Clair, CEO, Creative Pinellas, “so this year we are moving the major festivities outside with live performances. We will host the gallery exhibit and are also moving art beyond the gallery walls bringing art into people’s homes, onto their mobile devices, wherever they want to enjoy it. In addition to giving people more options, the virtual gallery and festival make the outstanding exhibition of Pinellas County artists easily accessible to audiences around the world.”
An additional expansion of the Arts Annual program is Creative Pinellas’ Beyond the Walls. BTW is an arts and culture outreach initiative between over a dozen Pinellas County hotels and Creative Pinellas. Participating hotels are exhibiting artwork from Arts Annual participants for visitors to enjoy. Fine art and sculptures are on display now through early December and are all available for purchase through a touchless sales system.
High quality videos featuring each hotel and artist pairing can be seen at Artsannual.org and will run in regional travel markets. The program is a great way for hotels to showcase the unique art and personality of Pinellas County, for artists to showcase their work to a broader audience, and for travelers to experience the amazing talent of Pinellas County artists both during their visit and once they have returned home.
“The Beyond the Walls program is exciting for everyone involved from the artists, hoteliers, the film crew, and our team — but most of all, the public,” said Ed King, COO of Creative Pinellas. “This innovative program highlights the depth and importance of the relationship between tourism and the arts. We are thrilled to be a part of deepening the cultural experience for everyone who visits Pinellas County.”
For details on all the Arts Annual events and to donate, visit Artsannual.org.
The Majesty of Rock set to perform at First Friday Seminole
SEMINOLE — The Majesty of Rock, one of Florida’s most prestigious bands, will salute the music of Journey and Styx at First Friday Seminole, on Friday, Nov. 5, 6 to 9 p.m., on the main street in front of Studio Movie Grill at Seminole City Center, 11201 Park Blvd. N., Seminole.
Sponsored by Seminole City Center and The Rotary Club of Seminole Lake, this will be the final First Friday Seminole of 2021. The event will feature a variety of Seminole City Center merchants, food, prizes, and games, as well as a special concert by The Majesty of Rock. Attendees are asked to bring their own chairs. Coolers are not allowed. Vendors other than Seminole City Center tenants are not permitted.
The Majesty of Rock features the voice of John D’Agostino, coupled with the exceptional musical talents of four equally sophisticated and experienced musicians. That combination soon propelled the group to become one of the premier Journey reverence bands of our time. The band strives to re-create the exact sounds and nuances of Journey. Their passion for authenticity and attention to detail go a long way toward ensuring that the audience feels like they’re at a real Journey concert.
While the band has enjoyed performing the music of Journey, front man D’Agostino also loves another American super group: Styx. Turns out the rest of the band are huge Styx fans, too. So, they began adding some of Styx’s best tunes to their already expansive repertoire of Journey material.
Beach Art Center announces annual holiday show
INDIAN ROCKS BEACH — The annual Fine Arts Holiday Show and Sale will run Nov. 8 through Dec. 17 at the Beach Art Center, 1515 Bay Palm Blvd., Indian Rocks Beach.
An opening reception will take place Friday, Nov. 12, from 6 to 8 p.m. This event is free and open to the public.
Multi-media 2- and 3-dimensional artwork will be on display. All work in the show will be available for purchase beginning Nov. 8.
The art center is open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. For information, call 727-596-4331 or visit www.beachartcenter.org/exhibits.
Pinellas Park Civic Orchestra to perform
PINELLAS PARK — The Pinellas Park Civic Orchestra will perform Sunday, Nov. 7, 7:30 p.m., at the Pinellas Park Performing Arts Center, 4951 78th Ave. N., Pinellas Park.
The 60-member musical ensemble will perform Die Meistersinger by Richard Wagner and Symphony No. 8 in G Major by Antonin Dvorak. This is the first concert of the 2021-2022 season under the direction of conductor Martin Seggelke. Admission is free. Donations are appreciated.
For information, visit pinellasparkcivicorchestra.org.
Rosanne Cash show postponed
CLEARWATER — The Nancy and David Bilheimer Capitol Theatre recently announced that the Rosanne Cash concert previously scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 29, at 8 p.m., has been postponed.
Tickets will be honored on the new date to be announced soon. For more information, visit www.RuthEckerdHall.com.