TAMPA — Opera Tampa will present George Bizet’s “Carmen” Feb. 7-9, in Ferguson Hall at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa.
Performances will be Friday and Saturday, 8 p.m.; and Sunday, 2 p.m. Tickets start at $85.50. For details, call 813-229-7827 or visit strazcenter.org.
Vixen. Vamp. Sexpot. Siren. Whatever you want to call Carmen, don’t call her “mine.” Bizet’s original independent woman inspires murderous obsession — partly because of her pout and proportions but mostly because she refuses to be tamed. When military man Don José falls for Carmen’s charms, his desperate attempt to claim her spells disaster for them both.
The cast of this production includes Catherine Daniel as Carmen, Victor Starsky as Don José, Susan Hellman Spatafora as Michaela and Jean Carlos Rodriguez as Escamillo. The show also features Vanessa Rodriguez as Frasquita, Sarah Coit as Mercedes, Peter Burroughs as Remendado, Sean Christopher Stork as Dancairo, Christopher Holloway as Zuniga and Timothy Wilt as Morales.
“Carmen” is sung in French with English translations projected above the stage.