A number of new movies will hit theaters this week, including the following films opening in wide release:
‘Countdown’
- Genre: Horror
- Cast: Elizabeth Lail, Peter Facinelli, Talitha Bateman, P.J. Byrne, Anne Winters, Jordan Calloway, Tom Segura and Tichina Arnold
- Director: Justin Dec
- Rated: PG-13
In “Countdown,” when a young nurse downloads an app that claims to predict exactly when a person is going to die, it tells her she only has three days to live.
With time ticking away and a mysterious figure haunting her, she must find a way to save her life before time runs out.
‘Black and Blue’
- Genre: Thriller and crime
- Cast: Naomie Harris, Tyrese Gibson, Frank Grillo, Reid Scott, Beau Knapp, Mike Colter and Nafessa Williams
- Director: Deon Taylor
- Not yet rated
“Black and Blue” is a fast-paced action thriller about a rookie cop (Naomie Harris) who inadvertently captures the murder of a young drug dealer on her body cam.
After realizing that the murder was committed by corrupt cops, she teams up with the one person from her community who is willing to help her (Tyrese Gibson) as she tries to escape both the criminals out for revenge and the police who are desperate to destroy the incriminating footage.
‘The Current War’
- Genre: Drama
- Cast: Benedict Cumberbatch, Michael Shannon, Katherine Waterston, Nicholas Hoult, Tom Holland, Matthew Macfayden and Tuppence Middleton
- Director: Alfonso Gomez-Rejon
- Rated: PG-13
Starring Benedict Cumberbatch as Thomas Edison and Michael Shannon as George Westinghouse, “The Current War” is the story of the rivalry between the greatest inventors of the industrial age over whose electrical system would power the new century.
Backed by J.P. Morgan, Edison dazzles the world by lighting Manhattan. But Westinghouse, aided by Nikola Tesla, has seen fatal flaws in Edison’s direct current design. Igniting the infamous war of currents, Westinghouse and Tesla bet everything on risky and dangerous alternating current.
The following will open in limited release. It may be several weeks before these films appear in local movie theaters.
‘Bad Trip’
- Genre: Comedy
- Cast: Eric Andre, Lil Rel Howery and Tiffany Haddish
- Director: Kitao Sakurai
- Rated: R
From a producer of “Jackass” and “Bad Grandpa,” this hidden camera comedy follows two best friends as they go on a cross-country road trip full of hilarious, inventive pranks, pulling its real-life audience into the mayhem.
‘The Kill Team’
- Genre: Drama, action and war
- Cast: Nat Wolff, Alexander Skarsgård, Rob Morrow and Adam Long
- Director: Dan Krauss
- Rated: R
When Andrew Briggman (Nat Wolff), a young soldier in the U.S. invasion of Afghanistan, witnesses other recruits killing innocent civilians under the direction of a sadistic leader, Sergeant Deeks (Alexander Skarsgård), he considers reporting them to higher-ups — but the heavily-armed, increasingly violent platoon becomes suspicious that someone in their ranks has turned on them, and Andrew begins to fear that he’ll be the next target.