A number of new movies will hit theaters this week, including the following films opening in wide release:
‘Queen & Slim’
- Genre: Drama and crime
- Cast: Lena Waithe, Daniel Kaluuya, Melina Matsoukas and Jodie Turner-Smith
- Director: Melina Matsoukas
- Rated: R
While on a forgettable first date together in Ohio, a black man (Daniel Kaluuya) and a black woman (Jodie Turner-Smith), are pulled over for a minor traffic infraction.
The situation escalates, with sudden and tragic results, when the man kills the police officer in self-defense. Terrified and in fear for their lives, the man, a retail employee, and the woman, a criminal defense lawyer, are forced to go on the run. But the incident is captured on video and goes viral, and the couple unwittingly become a symbol of trauma, terror, grief and pain for people across the country.
As they drive, these two unlikely fugitives will discover themselves and each other in the most dire and desperate of circumstances and will forge a deep and powerful love that will reveal their shared humanity and shape the rest of their lives.
Joining a legacy of films such “Set It Off” and “Thelma & Louise,” “Queen & Slim” is a powerful, consciousness-raising love story that confronts the staggering human toll of racism and the life-shattering price of violence.
‘Knives Out’
- Genre: Mystery
- Cast: Daniel Craig, Chris Evans, Lakeith Stanfield, Michael Shannon, Ana de Armas, Don Johnson, Jamie Lee Curtis, Christopher Plummer, Riki Lindhome, Edi Patterson and Raúl Castillo
- Director: Rian Johnson
- Rated: PG-13
Acclaimed writer and director Rian Johnson pays tribute to mystery mastermind Agatha Christie in “Knives Out,” a fresh, modern-day murder mystery where everyone is a suspect.
When renowned crime novelist Harlan Thrombey (Christopher Plummer) is found dead at his estate just after his 85th birthday, the inquisitive and debonair Detective Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) is mysteriously enlisted to investigate.
From Harlan’s dysfunctional family to his devoted staff, Blanc sifts through a web of red herrings and self-serving lies to uncover the truth behind Harlan’s untimely death.
The following will open in limited release. It may be several weeks before these films appear in local movie theaters.
‘Dark Waters’
- Genre: Biographical drama
- Cast: Mark Ruffalo, Anne Hathaway, Tim Robbins, Bill Camp, Victor Garber, Mare Willingham, William Jackson Harper and Bill Pullman
- Director: Todd Haynes
- Rated: PG-13
Inspired by a shocking true story, a tenacious attorney (Ruffalo) uncovers a dark secret that connects a growing number of unexplained deaths due to one of the world's largest corporations. In the process, he risks everything — his future, his family, and his own life — to expose the truth.
‘The Two Popes’
- Genre: Biographical drama
- Cast: Anthony Hopkins and Jonathan Pryce
- Director: Fernando Meirelles
- Rated: PG-13
From Fernando Meirelles, the Academy Award-nominated director of “City of God,” and three-time Academy Award-nominated screenwriter Anthony McCarten, comes an intimate story of one of the most dramatic transitions of power in the last 2,000 years.
Frustrated with the direction of the church, Cardinal Bergoglio (Jonathan Pryce) requests permission to retire in 2012 from Pope Benedict (Anthony Hopkins). Instead, facing scandal and self-doubt, the introspective Pope Benedict summons his harshest critic and future successor to Rome to reveal a secret that would shake the foundations of the Catholic Church.
Behind Vatican walls, a struggle commences between both tradition and progress, guilt and forgiveness, as these two very different men confront elements from their pasts in order to find common ground and forge a future for a billion followers around the world.