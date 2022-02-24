Comfort Zone to perform at First Friday Seminole
SEMINOLE — Comfort Zone, one of Tampa Bay’s premiere bands, will perform at the next First Friday Seminole, set for Friday, March 4, 6 to 9 p.m., on the main street in front of Studio Movie Grill at Seminole City Center, 11201 Park Blvd. N., Seminole.
Presented by Seminole City Center and the Rotary Club of Seminole Lake, the event will mark the sixth in a series of First Friday Seminole celebrations. The event will feature a variety of Seminole City Center merchants, food, prize giveaways, and a special concert by Comfort Zone.
Comfort Zone burst onto the musical scene nearly a decade ago with their inaugural gig taking place at the prestigious Ruth Eckerd Hall as the pre-concert entertainment for Crosby, Stills and Nash. Florida based, the band has performed for thousands at concerts, festivals, private events and select clubs. Accentuating harmonies, Comfort Zone is a powerful six-piece band that features four lead singers delivering classics from Queen, Styx, CSN, The Rolling Stones, Little Big Town, Lady A, and more.
Attendees are asked to bring their own chairs. Coolers are not allowed. Food and drinks are available for purchase from participating vendors at the event as well as Seminole City Center tenants. Vendors other than Seminole City Center tenants are not permitted.
Pasco Blues Benefit Concert set
LAND O’ LAKES — The sixth annual Pasco Blues Benefit Concert will be presented Saturday, March 12, noon to 8 p.m., at Land O’ Lakes Heritage Park, 5401 Land O’ Lakes Blvd., Land O’ Lakes.
Presented by the Rotary Club of Wesley Chapel and Florida Penguin Productions, this fundraiser will benefit the Bridging Freedom Organization. Proceeds from ticket sales and adult beverage sales will go toward the construction of a facility in Pasco County to house female minors who were rescued from human sex trafficking in Florida.
The event will feature performances by Jukebox Johnnies Band, Dottie Kelly Band, Alex Lopez Band, and Castro Coleman, aka Mr. Sipp — the Mississippi Blues Child.
Tickets are $18 through Feb. 28 and $20 at the gate. Visit Eventbrite.com for tickets. Call 727-674-1464 for questions about the event, tickets, procedures, or limitations.
TSAA plans to exhibit work at upcoming festival
TARPON SPRINGS — Tarpon Springs Art Association members are currently planning their members only space for the Fine Arts Festival set for Saturday and Sunday, March 12-13, at Craig Park in Tarpon Springs.
Participation in this festival is one of the many ways that the Tarpon Springs Art Association supports artists who wish to sell their art and/or make a name for themselves in the art community. The TSAA display will consist of paintings, mixed media and photos that are framed and/or equipped to be hung on walls as well as some unframed artwork.
If you are an artist who wishes to display your artwork but do not want to bear the expense of renting space and purchasing a tent and equipment necessary, or maybe you don’t feel you have the quantity of pieces needed, you can join TSAA prior to this event and participate. You do not have to live in Tarpon Springs to be a member. Membership is $40 per year. The cost to enter several pieces of artwork in this event is $10.
TSAA members have many opportunities at other times of the year to display their art — some at no cost to the member, such as at the Chamber of Commerce, the library, and the Performing Arts Center. Several members have their artwork showcased on Dodecanese in lightboxes as well. Members also receive information first on special events such as the Plein Air Event and the winter show.
For information and to access a membership form, visit www.TarponSpringsArtAssociation.com.
TBUS to host Ukulele Festival
CLEARWATER — The Downtown Clearwater District continues its rejuvenation by hosting its inaugural Ukulele Festival Saturday, April 23, in the District.
The Tampa Bay Ukulele Society — recognizing the great potential of the now thriving and heavily promoted District brand — will host the event with assistance from various civic and commercial organizations. TBUS is recognized as the largest active ukulele society in the nation with over 3,000 members in Tampa Bay. In Southwest Florida that number grows to over 5,000. TBUS has hosted a World Ukulele Day each February for the past seven years in Dunedin that draws ukulele enthusiasts from throughout the state.
The emphasis of the festival will be on education as well as entertainment with 45-minute introductory courses being conducted throughout the day on the 400 block of Cleveland Street. Cosmo Sagristino from the ukulele society guarantees that after this session students will learn three simple cords and be able to play several simple but familiar songs.
There will be continuous entertainment by well-known local and national artists along the 400 and 500 blocks of Cleveland Street. There will be a free evening concert at the Peace Memorial Church featuring local father-daughter favorites Steve and Amanda Boisen and nationally known acoustic recording artists The Birdwatchers. A meet-and-greet reception prior to the concert will serve as a fundraiser for the Clearwater Free Clinic.
For information, call Rob Wilde at 813-380-9009.
Syd Entel Galleries show features artist Alex Sepkus
SAFETY HARBOR — A two-day jewelry trunk show event will take place Saturday and Sunday, March 5-6, at Syd Entel Galleries and Susan Benjamin Glass Etc., 247 Main St., Safety Harbor.
The event is open to the public. Hours will be Saturday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The show will feature the exquisite jewelry designs of artist Alex Sepkus.
A master of design and a true original in today’s world, Sepkus is first a craftsman whose priority is beauty, whose insight and passion for his work are his driving force in life and whose abilities lie within his hands.
“I do not keep my technique a secret,” Sepkus said. “It’s simply the thing that I do with my fingers that transfer the idea from my head to the material.”
With a strong understanding and respect for precision and balance, personified by his father, a well-respected architect, Sepkus developed a great passion for the intricacies of his craft, creating a world that can be truly appreciated only under a microscope.
Sepkus’ efforts earned him the Jewelers of America New Designer of the Year Award within his first five years. Gaining national and international recognition, his designs are coveted masterpieces and are showcased in over 100 of the finest specialty stores around the country.
For information, call Linda Gagliostro at 727-725-1808 or email linda@sydentelgalleries.com.
REH earns Theatre of the Year nomination
CLEARWATER — The Academy of Country Music recently announced the nomination of Ruth Eckerd Hall for 2021 Theatre of the Year in the category of Industry Awards.
Ruth Eckerd Hall was nominated along with several prestigious venues, including American Music Theatre in Lancaster, Pennsylvania; Andrew J. Brady ICON Music Center in Cincinnati, Ohio; Blue Gate Performing Arts Center in Shipshewana, Indiana; and the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee. In 2020, Ruth Eckerd Hall was recognized by the Academy of Country Music with a nomination in this category.
“We are both honored and humbled to be nominated for the second year in a row,” said Susan Crockett, Ruth Eckerd Hall president and CEO. “The Academy has a long history of supporting artists and recognizing excellence in the industry, and our community has embraced country music throughout Ruth Eckerd Hall’s history.”
Awards in the Industry category will be presented to recipients at the Academy of Country Music Honors, a special event held annually in August at the historic Ryman Auditorium in Nashville.
In 2002, 2008 and 2021, Ruth Eckerd Hall was nominated by industry trade publication Pollstar for Theatre of the Year. In November, VenuesNow, an industry trade publication, named Ruth Eckerd Hall the recipient of the 2021 All-Stars Award – Theater and Performing Arts Center.
In 2020 Pollstar named Ruth Eckerd Hall the No. 1 venue in Tampa, No. 4 venue in Florida, No. 5 venue in the United States and No. 5 venue in the world of theatre venues with 2,500 seats or less. In January, Billboard magazine announced that Ruth Eckerd Hall was the No. 8 venue in the United States with 5,000 seats or less for the month of December 2021, based on gross ticket sales.
For more information, visit www.RuthEckerdHall.com.
TampaRep’s King Lear forced to close
TAMPA — As has happened in theatres from Broadway to Buffalo, the coronavirus has claimed another victim. TampaRep’s long-awaited production of Shakespeare’s iconic tragedy “King Lear” opened to a small but powerful house on Friday, Feb. 4, and subsequently enjoyed an engaged Saturday night crowd. The cast, crew, and administrative team had no idea that would be the final performance.
“We got incredibly lucky with our last show,” said producing artistic director Emilia Sargent. “I guess our luck just ran out. I feel so badly for the cast and crew who worked so hard, some of whom had been memorizing lines since 2019.”
“King Lear” was originally slated as part of the Tampa Repertory Theatre’s 2020 season of plays, but was preempted not only by the pandemic, but also by the unexpected death of the original director and founding producing artistic director, C. David Frankel.
“This production was intended to honor David,” said Sargent, “with as much of the original cast and creative team as could be assembled. And I feel we were able to achieve that goal, if not for as long as we would have liked.”
In further honor of the revered University of South Florida professor, TampaRep also partnered with the USF School of Theatre and Dance to create the C. David Frankel Memorial Scholarship. The fund will be administered by USF SOTAD, and will provide aid to students of merit who show promise in the theatre arts. More information about David, including a link to donate to the scholarship fund, can be found at tamparep.org/David.
Guests who had purchased tickets to “King Lear” are encouraged to contact TampaRep via email at boxoffice@tamparep.org or by calling 813-556-8737, ext. 1.
TampaRep’s next production, John Patrick Shanley’s “The Dreamer Examines his Pillow,” is slated to be performed in June, also hosted by USF.
Il Volo concert postponed
CLEARWATER — Ruth Eckerd Hall recently announced the Il Volo concert on Wednesday, April 6, at 7:30 p.m., has been rescheduled.
Tickets will be honored on the new date, Friday, Oct. 7, at 7:30 p.m. For a complete list of tour dates, visit www.ilvolomusic.com.
In making the announcement, the following statement was provided:
“Il Volo regrets to share that we won’t be able to present the ‘Il Volo Sings Morricone & More Tour’ this spring as originally planned. We look forward to bringing you the best of Ennio Morricone and all of our greatest hits starting this September instead. We can’t wait to see all of our fans in North America this fall for what will be a very special tour.” — Il Volo.
L.O.L. Surprise Live show canceled
CLEARWATER — L.O.L. Surprise Live — which was scheduled for Thursday, May 5, 6 p.m. at Ruth Eckerd Hall — has been canceled.
Ticket holders will be contacted about refunds. For more information, visit www.RuthEckerdHall.com.
Coffee & Conversation session set
DUNEDIN — The Coffee & Conversation series, sponsored by the Dunedin Fine Art Center’s Sterling Society as well as Dianne Wheatley Giolotti, continues in its virtual incarnation. The next session, set for Tuesday, March 8, at noon on Zoom, will feature artist Caitlin Albritton.
Preregistration is required. Login details will be provided for all those who register at www.dfac.org.
Caitlin’s presentation is titled “Rock On: Making Wearable Inlays with Caitlin Albritton.” She will talk about chasing inspiration and passion wherever it leads her. Albritton has transformed her figurative oil paintings into wearable, miniature art pieces made with silver and colorful stones. Join her to see what led her in this direction, and learn about how she makes her figurative pendants.
Albritton is an interdisciplinary artist, arts writer, and educator who lives and works in Tampa. She graduated cum laude from Savannah College of Art and Design with a major in painting, and received her MFA in Studio Art at the Maryland Institute College of Art.
She has exhibited her works in galleries and museums in nationally and internationally. Her painting was featured on the cover of New American Painting South Edition in 2017. She has been awarded an Arts Council of Hillsborough County Individual Artist Grant, and a Meyerhoff You+ Graduate Fellowship. She has been an artist-in-residence at the Morris Graves Foundation, the Golden Foundation, and the Noxubee National Wildlife Refuge.
As a painter-turned-silversmith, she uses the technique of inlay to make distinct wearable paintings made of silver and stone. Inlay, the coupling of silversmithing and lapidary techniques, utilizes small pieces of stone that are hand-cut to fit snuggly into sterling silver slots — much like stained glass or mosaic — to piece together narratives through exaggerated expression. Her signature pieces are abstracted female figures that explore the nuances of non-verbal communication through body language.