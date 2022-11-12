Mahaffey to present Mannheim Steamroller Christmas

ST. PETERSBURG — Mannheim Steamroller Christmas by Chip Davis will return to the Tampa Bay area Tuesday, Nov. 15, 8 p.m., at the Duke Energy Center for the Arts — Mahaffey Theater, 400 First St. S., St. Petersburg.
Tickets start at $58.50. Visit TheMahaffey.com.
Two traveling ensembles will hold performances in cities across the country. Both ensembles will launch Nov. 15, with one performing in Springfield, Illinois; and the other taking the stage at the Mahaffey.
“I remember when I came out with my first Christmas album in 1984 followed by our first tour,” Davis said in a press release. “Back then, many in the music industry said focusing on Christmas just wouldn’t work. Now, over 35 years later, we are still going strong.”
Davis expressed his gratitude to fans of Mannheim Steamroller for making it part of their holiday tradition, especially after the hardships of the last few years.
“Today we often see multi-generational families join us during the holidays each year,” he added.
Davis founded his own record label, American Gramaphone, which went on to become one of the industry’s largest independent record labels. A Grammy Award winner, Mannheim Steamroller has sold more than 41 million albums, with over 31.5 million in the Christmas genre. Their holiday CDs have become synonymous with Christmas and occupy top positions on Billboard’s Seasonal Chart every year.
This year’s show will feature classic Christmas hits from the Mannheim Steamroller holiday albums along with multimedia effects in an intimate setting. Davis will direct and co-produce tour performances with MagicSpace Entertainment