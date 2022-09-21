ST. PETERSBURG — Sevendust will perform Thursday, Sept. 29, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg.
Gates open at 6 p.m. Tickets are $30 in advance and $35 at the door. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com.
Sevendust is on the road celebrating the 21st anniversary of the band’s “Animosity” album. The album — the band’s third — was originally released in 2001 on the TVT label. The album hit the Billboard 200, peaking at No. 28.
Five singles were released from the album, including “Praise,” “Live Again,” “Angel’s Son,” “Crucified,” and “Xmas Day.”
Sevendust members include Vince Hornsby (bass), Morgan Rose (drums and backing vocals), John Connolly (rhythm guitar), Lajon Witherspoon (lead vocals), and Clint Lowery (lead guitar and backing vocals).
The band released “Blood & Stone,” their 13th studio album, in October 2020 via Rise Records. A follow-up to 2018’s “All I See Is War,” the album was recorded in Gotha, a community between Ocoee and Windermere in Orange County. “Blood & Stone” spawned two singles, including “The Day I Tried to Live,” a tribute to the late singer Chris Cornell of Soundgarden; and “Blood from a Stone.”
In 1994, Sevendust first forged a familial tie amongst each other that translated into one of the most diehard audiences in the game. To this day, the connection between fans and the Grammy Award-nominated, gold-certified hard rock outfit only grows stronger.
“We take pride in the connection we have,” said Lowery. “We’ve always been a people’s band. We’re typical guys who just happen to make a career on stage. With this relationship to the fans, we realize how much we need each other, so we push ourselves to deliver. We don’t stop. We keep moving.”
That’s exactly what these five musicians do every time they get in the studio or on stage. A trifecta of now-classic gold albums — “Sevendust” in 1997, “Home” in 1999, and “Animosity” in 2001 — ignited their journey. Known as an equally intense and unforgettable live force, they’ve consistently packed houses around the world and decimated stages everywhere from Rock on the Range and Woodstock to OZZfest and Shiprocked.
The 2015 album “Kill the Flaw” represented a high watermark. Bowing at No. 13 on the Billboard Top 200, it scored their highest debut on the respective chart since 2010 and marked their fifth consecutive Top 10 on the Top Rock Albums Chart and third straight Top 3 on the Hard Rock Albums Chart. The lead single “Thank You” garnered a nomination in the category of “Best Metal Performance” at the 2016 Grammy Awards, a career first.
In the end, the music of Sevendust empowers listeners, lifts them up, and lets them know they’re part of the family.
“This band means family to me,” Witherspoon said. “I wake up and can’t believe this is what I do for a living. I still feel like that 20-year-old kid who signed a record deal a zillion years ago. Sevendust is also home. Even though we’ve been doing this forever, it feels like the beginning.”