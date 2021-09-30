TAMPA — Zac Brown Band will perform Sunday, Oct. 10, 7 p.m., at the MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre at the Florida State Fairgrounds, 4802 U.S. 301 N., Tampa.
Country singer-songwriter Caroline Jones also will perform. Tickets start at $40. Call 813-740-2446 or visit www.livenation.com.
Billboard labeled Zac Brown Band “one of the biggest success stories in country music over the past decade.” The multiplatinum, Grammy Award-winning album “Welcome Home” became the band’s fourth consecutive No. 1 album. The band played to more than a million fans in 2017 and grossed more than $40 million on tour. Two massive, sold-out stadium shows at Denver’s Coors Field and Chicago’s Wrigley Field anchored the 50-market tour, which saw a 40% increase in ticket sales over the previous year.
The band followed that success up with 2019’s “The Owl,” their sixth studio album, released through Wheelhouse Records. To date, the group has sold more than 30 million singles and over 9 million albums. Zac Brown Band has achieved 15 No. 1 radio singles and is the second act to top both Country and Active Rock formats.
Caroline Jones previously opened for the group on three separate tours, performed alongside them at various festivals, and collaborated with Zac Brown to co-write her former single, “All of the Boys.” The U.S. tour will bring Zac Brown Band to some of the nation’s most storied venues, including Boston’s Fenway Park, where the group holds the record for most consecutive sold-out shows.
“Caroline Jones will be joining ZBB for ‘The Comeback Tour.’ We are very excited to have her voice and her musicianship to perform our new music for our fans,” said Zac Brown. “We can’t wait to see you all out on the road!!”
Jones added, “I cannot express into words what a high honor it is for Zac to invite me to play on a stage of such masterful musicians, not to mention soulful people. It is a great validation for me as a singer and musician, having studied and modeled myself after artists like Zac Brown Band who embody musical excellence, personal integrity, and creative longevity.”