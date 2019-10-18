TAMPA — Jared and the Mill will perform Friday, Oct. 25, 8 p.m., at Crowbar, 1812 N. 17th St., Tampa.
Tickets start at $13. For tickets, visit www.eventbrite.com. For venue information, call 813-241-8600 or visit www.crowbarybor.com.
According to a biographical sketch provided by New Frontier Touring, Jared and the Mill are five best friends from Arizona playing together in an indie rock band. Members include Jared Kolesar on vocals and acoustic guitar; Michael Carter on banjo and electric guitar; Larry Gast III on electric guitar; Chuck Morriss III on bass; and Josh Morin on drums.
The band’s influences range from Simon & Garfunkel and Bob Dylan to Van Halen and Kendrick Lamar.
“For the past few years, we’ve pretty much always been on tour, hitting the road on our own, with fellow bands, and have been lucky enough to open for a few heroes,” the band writes on their website. “From living rooms and basement clubs, to theaters and arenas, we just love playing shows, and being on the road.”
The band released “This Story Is No Longer Available,” their most recent album, in 2018.